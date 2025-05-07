mobile app bar

2025 Miami GP Witnesses Massive Dip in Viewership Year After Record Breaking Numbers

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Start, 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), 4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren F1 Team), 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), 81 Oscar Piastri (AUS, McLaren F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2025 in Miami Gardens, United States of America

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

The Miami GP became the flagship event, bringing in the newest era of F1 fans, back in 2022 as it hosted its inaugural race in the first year of the ground effects era. Since then, it has become one of the most glamorous events on the calendar, raking in millions of viewers each year and thousands of fans and A-listers at the track.

With the sport’s popularity soaring in the United States of America since Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, the 57-lap Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome has been breaking records. Last year, it broke the viewership record with figures of a whopping 3.07 million.

The 2024 Miami GP most likely got such high viewership numbers as Lando Norris won his maiden Grand Prix at this venue last year. This year, though, the viewership figures saw a steep decline.

According to Vincenzo Landino on X (formerly Twitter), “2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix viewership dropped 29% from last year’s record-breaking 3.07 M. F1 is finding out who’s here for the long haul.” The drop in the numbers for the Miami GP, though, isn’t due to anything really changing this year.

Since its inception, the promoters have done all it takes to attract the numbers, on television and in the grandstands. Last weekend, the event was graced by the likes of Rosé, Timothée Chalamet, Lisa, and Simone Ashley, with fans also able to enjoy musical performances from Tiesto, Kygo, and Pitbull, to just name a few.

On top of that, what really perplexes the paddock insiders about these figures is the fact that the racing action is closer and stronger than ever. The field is bunched up closer than ever, and it was evident with an 18-lap titanic fight between the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

One of the biggest arguments against the allure of F1 in previous years was the fact that Verstappen had been dominating the sport since 2022. However, the numbers speak otherwise, as the viewing figures in those years surpassed those from last weekend.

Naturally, this will come as a wake-up call for Liberty Media, who will want to rethink their strategy of adding more US-based races on the F1 calendar. Moreover, they will also be wary of how this might impact the Las Vegas GP’s viewership in the seasons to come.

FOM has a vested interest in the Las Vegas GP’s continued success as the organization is the owner and promoter of the track, having invested millions into the facilities and hosting of the Grand Prix each year.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

