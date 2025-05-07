2025 Miami GP Witnesses Massive Dip in Viewership Year After Record Breaking Numbers

The Miami GP became the flagship event, bringing in the newest era of F1 fans, back in 2022 as it hosted its inaugural race in the first year of the ground effects era. Since then, it has become one of the most glamorous events on the calendar, raking in millions of viewers each year and thousands of fans and A-listers at the track.

With the sport’s popularity soaring in the United States of America since Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, the 57-lap Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome has been breaking records. Last year, it broke the viewership record with figures of a whopping 3.07 million.

The 2024 Miami GP most likely got such high viewership numbers as Lando Norris won his maiden Grand Prix at this venue last year. This year, though, the viewership figures saw a steep decline.

According to Vincenzo Landino on X (formerly Twitter), “2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix viewership dropped 29% from last year’s record-breaking 3.07 M. F1 is finding out who’s here for the long haul.” The drop in the numbers for the Miami GP, though, isn’t due to anything really changing this year.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix viewership dropped 29% from last year’s record-breaking 3.07M. F1 is finding out who’s here for the long haul pic.twitter.com/zoseMdhAqu — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 7, 2025

Since its inception, the promoters have done all it takes to attract the numbers, on television and in the grandstands. Last weekend, the event was graced by the likes of Rosé, Timothée Chalamet, Lisa, and Simone Ashley, with fans also able to enjoy musical performances from Tiesto, Kygo, and Pitbull, to just name a few.

On top of that, what really perplexes the paddock insiders about these figures is the fact that the racing action is closer and stronger than ever. The field is bunched up closer than ever, and it was evident with an 18-lap titanic fight between the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

One of the biggest arguments against the allure of F1 in previous years was the fact that Verstappen had been dominating the sport since 2022. However, the numbers speak otherwise, as the viewing figures in those years surpassed those from last weekend.

Naturally, this will come as a wake-up call for Liberty Media, who will want to rethink their strategy of adding more US-based races on the F1 calendar. Moreover, they will also be wary of how this might impact the Las Vegas GP’s viewership in the seasons to come.

FOM has a vested interest in the Las Vegas GP’s continued success as the organization is the owner and promoter of the track, having invested millions into the facilities and hosting of the Grand Prix each year.