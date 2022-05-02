“Daniel Ricciardo performs well when he is having fun” – McLaren driver reveals his surprising rivalry with Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals that he is involved in a surprising battle with the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Daniel Ricciardo has set himself up in a surprising battle with the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The Australian described the goal as ‘ambitious’ to beat the Hollywood star in a fuelling rivalry.

Ricciardo has a large social media following and he constantly keeps his profiles updated. The honey badger wants his profile to grow further so he can put up a challenge for Reynolds.

The Australian is usually active on the social media platform LinkedIn with career advice and insights. In an interview with LinkedIn, Ricciardo revealed that he is in a battle with Reynolds to see who can get the most followers.

“Certainly an area where we can probably compete well (is) in the looks department,” he joked. “Globally, his reach is still a little bit higher, so it is an ambitious target.”

Ricciardo currently has 158,000 followers on LinkedIn, less than half of Reynolds’ 331,000 subscribers.

Daniel Ricciardo highlights the importance of working in a fun environment

Speaking in the interview, the McLaren driver highlighted the importance of having a light, fun environment to operate. He explained that pressure is a constant part of a job and therefore it is important to add some fun to the process.

He said, “I know I perform well or do well when I’m just having fun.”

“There’s always going to be pressure and a little bit of intensity around, but if you can lighten the load and just enjoy that kind of process, I just find it’s not only a more fun environment to be in but I think it’s easier to have success in that kind of setting.”

Furthermore, he also explained how he deals with being in a leadership role within F1 teams. He revealed that in 2019, some of his colleagues at Renault were too intimidated to speak to him as he moved to the French outfit from red Bull.

“It’s a bit daunting to think but you have a real presence and power in the room or in the situation,” he said.

“Your actions and even your emotions can spread all through that room. How you carry yourself and that’s why I try to be glass half full and bring a room up.”

“It’s easy when things are going well because everyone’s up but through more testing times, they will look to the leader — in some cases it’s me — and I have to be that example.”

