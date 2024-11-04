Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Showdown Explained: Includes Location, Round Duration, Glove Size, and Other Rules for Netflix-Backed Event

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson returns to professional boxing after 19 years against Jake Paul at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas in two weeks. Both 58-year-old Tyson and his 27-year-old opponent will bang it out in a slightly larger 14-ounce gloves on November 15 with the result reflecting both the fighter’s professional records.

And since knockouts are allowed, the 58-year-old will look to send a statement and do what everyone watching this fight will be hoping for.

Earlier the fight had been scheduled for July 20, but an untimely health scar (ulcer flare-up) forced the former HW titan to push the date to November. Paul then fought BKFC star Mike Perry and knocked him out, which resulted in further criticism since the latter was from a significantly lower weight class.

It should be safe to assume antics that have followed since would make this one of the most watched sporting events of all time but amidst the persistent criticisms and pundits’ disapproval, ticket sales have plummeted to an abysmal low with the cheapest one costing just $30 while the ringside tickets are priced around $50.

It’s great news for fans, but at what cost? Weirdly, the matchmakers have put together exclusive VIP packages with two ringside ‘apron seats’ priced around $2 million!

Now, $2 million for a VIP pass, that too to watch what has been touted as a gimmicky fight?

This will also be Netflix’s maiden adventure into combat sports and the fight can be watched exclusively on the platform.

While the main event is surely to get the most attention, it also allows a platform for some champion boxers to show their talents on perhaps the biggest streaming platform on the planet.

Tyson vs Paul undercard detailed

The card will have six fights besides the main event ringer including three world title fights.

In the co-mains, women’s undisputed lightweight champion, Katie Taylor will put her super lightweight titles on the line against former foe Amanda Serrano in an exciting rematch. The two previously met at MSG in April of 2022 where Taylor earned an SD win to retain her belts.

Mario Barrios will also be making his first defense of the WBC welterweight title which he acquired when Terence Crawford moved up the weight class against 33-year-old Abel Ramos.

Apart from these two title bouts, Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool will duke it out in the ring for the vacant WBO super middleweight championship. The card features three additional bouts in the featherweight, lightweight & middleweight categories.

Lucas Bahdi takes on Corey Marksmani in the LW bout here while Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell will showcase their talent in a featherweight match.

Lastly is the evening’s opening bout featuring India’s Neeraj Goyat against Brazilian YouTuber/Comedian Whindersson Nunes.

Exciting night, huh?