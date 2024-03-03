Jake Paul’s MVP Faces Fan Mockery as Amanda Serrano Withdraws Minutes Before Main Event Following $1.5M Gate

Jake Paul dons multiple hats apart from being a professional boxer. The ‘Problem Child’ is also a promoter and is the founder of ‘Most Valuable Promotions’. All of Paul’s fights are put on by ‘MVP’, which is a key reason why Paul is able to secure massive pay days for himself. Unfortunately, Paul had to learn the difficulties of being a fight promoter the hard way in his first event in Puerto Rico, where he is now a resident. As a result, Paul had to face the wrath of fans on X.

Just a few hours prior to the event, ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ put out a statement that the main event would not go ahead. The press release stated that Amanda Serrano, who was set to take on Nina Meinke, was canceled, as Serrano was deemed medically unfit to fight due to an alleged eye injury by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission. Jake Paul was serving as the co-main event on the night, with Serrano topping the card.

Needless to say, canceling a fight just a few hours before it was set to take place did not sit well with fans. Fans reacted in anger to the post on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan mocked Serrano saying, “pulloudt merchants”



Another fan mocked the company saying, “Least valuable promotions.”



“this company bankrupt”– commented a fan making a prediction.

Another fan commented criticising Jake Paul, “Sounds like another Jake Paul scam.”



An angry fan commented, “And they announced it after the Jake Paul fight?? Wtf.”



“Zero value promotions back at it again”– commented a fan making fun of the company’s name.



Nakisa Bidarian of ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ confirmed to Ariel Helwani that the event generated a gate of $1.5 million. He also stated that everyone would get full reimbursement because Serrano did not fight on the night. However, while the main event was a dampener, Jake Paul won his fight against Ryan Bourland. Now, he has news about his next fight.

Jake Paul to announce his next opponent on Monday?

In the buildup to the fight, it was almost given that Jake Paul would stop Ryan Bourland pretty early on. However, prior to the event, a member of Paul’s team accidentally revealed that he was working on something at the moment and that it would be announced on Monday.



Well, it might be about a potential fight. There are a number of front runners to take on Paul in his next fight. Chief among them are Tommy Fury, Neeraj Goyat and Ryan Garcia. It will be interesting to see who Jake Paul decides to face in his next outing.