“Dad’s Involved With the Team” Not Excuse Enough as Lance Stroll Advised to Pull Up His Socks Before It Gets Complicated

The Dutch GP served as another example of the vast difference in quality between Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The Canadian driver has failed to keep up with the Spaniard in every aspect of driving this season. Alonso has been the main contributor to Aston Martin’s performance this season, accumulating 168 points and seven podiums so far. Meanwhile, with 47 points from thirteen races, Stroll isn’t helping his ‘Nepotism Baby’ allegations. Talking about the same on Apple’s F1: Chequered Flag Podcast, Rosanna Tennant advised the 24-year-old to buck up before it’s too late.

Lawrence Stroll has made heavy investments in his son’s racing career but is yet to see positive returns. Not only did he buy an entire team to make an entry into F1, but he also raised a further $300 million to set up a state-of-the-art training facility in Dadford. With so much money invested in the team, Aston Martin could witness a tricky ordeal with having to replace Stroll Jr. with someone who can help them win championships.

Lance Stroll needs to pick up his performances

The difference between Alonso and Stroll is getting more and more obvious with each race. With the Spaniard outperforming the Canadian at each turn, things are getting tougher for Aston Martin, given the latter is the team owner’s son. Alonso was originally brought on to be a guiding figure in the team while also developing Stroll Jr. as a potential championship winner. However, Stroll now finds himself playing catch up with Alonso, who is miles ahead of him.

“It’s a tough one because, obviously his dad’s involved in the team, it’s a difficult one.”

There was, however, a case to be made for Stroll, who suffered from an infection all weekend.

“Just worth saying, from Lance Stroll’s point of view, he did come into the race weekend with an infection. He had a bandage just below his ear for the entire weekend.”

Additionally, Stroll did not pit for a change of tires, opting to stay out on the circuit. Alonso, meanwhile, went with a much different strategy, as he opted to change his tires according to the need of the hour, which massively helped in securing P2 in Zandvoort.

Lawrence Stroll adamant on beating Nepotism allegation

With Stroll Jr.’s continued poor performances not resulting in major repercussions, a joke within the paddock states only he has a permanent contract in F1. However, Stroll Sr. asserts while it once was all about his son, it isn’t the truth anymore.

Jenson Button recently revealed Stroll Sr. told him he wants Aston Martin to become a championship-winning outfit. The billionaire admitted to him while he bought the team for his son, things have now changed. The Canadian has made huge investments in the team, which has shown signs of being ready to compete for both titles, given they have the right lineup.