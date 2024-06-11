‘Damage’ Done by Sergio Perez’s Qualifying Propelled Max Verstappen to Ensure Victory for Struggling Red Bull

Sergio Perez’s qualifying performance in the Canadian Grand Prix turned out to be a major setback for Red Bull Racing. Starting from the P16 on the grid, the Mexican driver struggled throughout the race, ultimately retiring after an accident. This left Red Bull’s hopes squarely on Max Verstappen’s shoulders, who recognized the urgency of securing a victory for the team.

Red Bull’s once commanding lead in the championship has been shrinking rapidly. Heading into the Miami Grand Prix last month, the team enjoyed a comfortable buffer. However, following the conclusion of the Canadian Grand Prix, their advantage has been reduced to just 49 points. The stakes were high enough for Verstappen to deliver a strong result in Montreal.

Verstappen spoke about the situation, acknowledging the difficulties faced by his teammate. “Checo? I think the damage was done in qualifying and starting from the back in these conditions is always very difficult. Then I saw him withdraw. I knew I had to get a good result, so as not to allow the other teams to catch up too much,” said the reigning world champion as quoted on Twitter (now X).

Max Verstappen: Checo? I think the damage was done in qualifying and starting from the back in these conditions is always very difficult. Then I saw him withdraw. I knew I had to get a good result, so as not to allow the other teams to catch up too much. 1/ https://t.co/O3e1oPp8oS — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 11, 2024

The Dutchman further emphasized the importance of consistent wins. “As long as you keep winning, and your rivals finish in second and third place, you won’t lose many points. Sometimes you can do solo races, but we want to have two cars in front,” he added.

Despite the pressure, Verstappen’s victory in Canada was anything but straightforward. The Grand Prix had tricky, constantly changing track conditions and multiple safety car interventions. The 26-year-old had to battle hard to maintain his lead and secure the win.

The Canadian Grand Prix also brought some relief for Red Bull, as both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, failed to finish the race. This unexpected turn of events allowed the Milton Keynes outfit to extend their lead in the championship, providing a much-needed cushion as the season progresses.

Red Bull is set to bounce back in the upcoming triple header starting in Barcelona

Many expect the upcoming triple-header to favor Red Bull. The Spanish Grand Prix, along with the following races in Austria and Silverstone, feature tracks with smooth surfaces and fast-flowing corners. These characteristics play to the strengths of the RB20, which excels in high downforce conditions.

However, Red Bull cannot afford to be complacent. Mercedes showed a significant improvement in Canada, with their upgraded front wing helping the W15 to post the fastest lap time of the weekend and secure pole position.

McLaren fastest in Miami.

Red Bull fastest in Imola.

Ferrari fastest in Monaco.

Mercedes fastest in Montreal. The 2024 season is shaping up to be a classic pic.twitter.com/zkiNMnjrde — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 9, 2024

With McLaren, Ferrari, and now Mercedes joining the fight at the top of the grid, the 2024 season promises to be more exciting than ever. While the Austrian team still is the benchmark, their dominant pace advantage seems nullified.