Fred Vasseur Follows Charles Leclerc’s Advise After “Everything Went Wrong” Canada

Charles Leclerc urged his team and probably his fans not to overreact after a disastrous Canadian Grand Prix. Running on similar lines, Fred Vasseur also claims that his team won’t overreact after a race where everything went wrong for the team and earned them no points.

“I don’t know but it was not the best one. Sometimes you get the feeling everything is going wrong and going against you but we don’t change the approach,” said Vasseur, as per Autosport, when asked whether Canada was his most difficult weekend.

It was the first time in the season when both Ferraris didn’t finish the race. Obviously, it helped Red Bull’s cause with Max Verstappen taking the win. However, Ferrari dealt with a series of problems that made it tough for them to have any say in the Grand Prix.

Initially, it was revealed that Leclerc‘s progress was marred with engine problems. However, Vasseur also highlighted the front-wing issue Carlos Sainz picked up after a collision with Valtteri Bottas early in the race. Later, the Spaniard spun and slipped into Alex Albon’s car, leading to both of their race-ending crashes.

However, when asked what’s the resolution ahead, Vasseur said, “We are working as a team with the drivers in the good and bad moments and we will keep the same approach for next weekend and continue together. I’m not [bothered] at all by this kind of weekend, it is what it is.”

Indeed, Ferrari would want to forget last weekend’s problem as the bigger challenge is right at their doorstep.

Fred Vasseur’s biggest challenge of 2024

The season is heading towards its first triple-header of the season. The gap between the top three teams is quite minimal, unlike what has been the case in the past two seasons. Therefore, Ferrari, who would probably be installing a new engine on Charles Leclerc’s car would want to sail over the next three races as safely as possible.

TEAM STANDINGS (after 9/24 rounds) McLaren narrow the gap to Ferrari. Alpine up to P8

At the same time, Red Bull is likely to dominate the next three races. However, Sergio Perez’s lack of form could be a blessing for Ferrari and McLaren in keeping up with the gap and picking as many crucial points and podiums as possible.

On the other hand, the Woking team has been putting up a real challenge to Ferrari’s efforts. Moreover, Mercedes’ improved performance in Canada has added to the intricacies of the season.

So, undoubtedly, Vasseur would be under pressure to see the Scuderia living up to the expectations. Otherwise, a small error could cost them massively.