Damon Hill Reacts to Helmut Marko Demanding Investigation Against Mercedes and McLaren

Red Bull endured a difficult qualifying session in Monza, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing in P7 and P8, respectively. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, locked out the front row with Mercedes’ George Russell just behind, which is why Helmut Marko called for their front wings to be checked. This, however, did not sit too well with Damon Hill.

“Uh oh. Here we go,” the 1996 World champion wrote on X (formerly Twitter), hinting that he wasn’t too surprised by Marko’s ask.

Before the start of the weekend, Christian Horner stated that Red Bull would be lagging behind in the front-wing area. McLaren and Mercedes had taken a different approach, which made them faster. “If you look at the front wing angle of McLaren and Mercedes, they’re very, very different,” the Red Bull Team Principal said.

Still, he did not indirectly accuse them of irregularity, as Marko seemingly did. The 81-year-old’s claims stemmed from Red Bull’s struggles throughout the Italian GP weekend so far.

Hill suggested that Marko’s comments were just a distraction from the fact that other teams had actually caught up and surpassed the reigning champions.

Neither Verstappen nor Perez was able to break into the 1:19 minute mark on Saturday, while all four McLaren and Mercedes cars did. Even the Ferraris were faster, adding another blow to Red Bull’s hopes of having a good weekend.

Constructors’ championship slipping away

As things stand, Verstappen’s driving capabilities remain the only possible saving grace for the team. It’s what has kept them alive in the championship so far, but with the fourth-fastest car on the grid, there is little the three-time World champion can do.

Red Bull has a 30-point lead in the Constructors’ standings ahead of McLaren. But with both Norris and Piastri starting on the front row and Verstappen and Perez on the fourth, the gap could significantly decrease in Monza unless the Red Bull drivers pull off a mega drive.

On the other hand, McLaren could take P1 this weekend. If all drivers finish where they start, McLaren would lead the standings by three points—four if they also earn the extra point for the fastest lap.

Regardless, the gap is bound to decrease sooner or later, and the Constructors’ title is now McLaren’s to lose.