Max Verstappen Banks on His Experience as He Chooses Yuki Tsunoda to Go On a Night Out With – “Few Gin and Tonics…”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

If Max Verstappen can call anyone a best friend on the F1 grid, it is Daniel Ricciardo. Besides him, many other drivers have also developed a great bond with him such as Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. However, in a fan event at the Australian GP, the Dutchman chose Yuki Tsunoda, when asked about whom would he take to a night out. Why? Verstappen has his experiences with the 22-year-old Japanese driver.

In a YouTube video by the Australian Grand Prix channel, F1 presenter Ariana Bravo posed this question to both Verstappen and Perez. The Dutchman replied, “I think maybe you should take Yuki [Tsunoda].”

The 26-year-old narrated an anecdote about Tsunoda and him once flying back from a PR activity. He added, “We had like a PR thing and the next race is Monaco, so he had a few gin tonics on the plane. Yuki was one fire that night.”

After hearing this, the crowd erupted with cheer. On this, Perez agreed that he would also take Tsunoda and mentioned how it would be “quite an experience”.

The Red Bull driver contingent (both Red Bull and V-CARB drivers) spend a lot of time together on marketing and PR activities. So, Perez and Verstappen often do some fun activities with Tsunoda and Ricciardo, and Pierre Gasly previously. Be it riding a seaplane or racing in monster trucks, there are not many crazy things the Red Bull drivers don’t try.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez map out alternate career for Daniel Ricciardo

After the night-out question, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were asked about who among the current drivers could have a future career as an F1 presenter. Herein, both of them named Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez reasoned that Ricciardo could be “pretty good” at being a presenter and leading F1 TV shows or any broadcaster shows. The Mexican also said jokingly how Verstappen could struggle at the same. Even the 3-time champion agreed with the same.

Verstappen in fact highlighted another reason why he cannot become a presenter. He cited how he “swears too much”. Thus, it is quite difficult for him to control that tendency and be diplomatic as a presenter.

