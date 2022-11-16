“That crash in 2018 was not a high point” – Sebastian Vettel names the lowest moment of his Ferrari career

The 2018 German GP is one of the most difficult moments for Sebastian Vettel across his 15 years in F1. The Ferrari driver had secured a pole and was leading his home race until he hit the barriers on lap 52.

Vettel suffered a lock up and as a result, his race was over. And to an extent, this was the moment the 2018 championship slipped from his hands as Lewis Hamilton would claim victory after starting P14.

Hamilton took first place from Vettel with a 17-point margin. And so would Mercedes, opening up a gap of 8 points over Ferrari in the constructor’s championship. Hamilton would win 7 of the remaining 10 races and claim his 5th Title.

As Vettel is set to retire from the sport, he recalls, “That moment in Hockenheim in 2018 was not a high point.” However, Vettel does not hold any resentment toward the collision or any regrets as such.

He adds, “I was breaking early, but maybe break earlier. But then you would have to do the rest of the race and you never know!”

Sebastian Vettel accepts Ferrari’s loss to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel came the closest to ending Ferrari’s wait for an F1 championship. The team last won the driver’s title with Kimi Raikonnen in 2007 and the constructor’s title in 2008.

When Vettel joined he wished to emulate his hero, Michael Schumacher’s steps. And just like Schumi Vettel wished to become a World Champion with Ferrari. But the dream was never accomplished.

Vettel claims he has a special place for Ferrari, the Tifosi and Italy in his heart. And it was a privilege to have driven for the Maranello-based outfit for 6 seasons.

Vettel said, “In terms of numbers and statistics, I failed. Because I wanted to win the championship and I didn’t. Ultimately, Mercedes and Lewis were the better packages, we couldn’t beat them.”

But Vettel again holds back nothing and feels special to have done so much while wearing Red. “I’m at peace with it because we did some great things together, and not great too!. In the end, like I said there was someone out there that was who deserved to win.”

Vettel felt the extra pressure to drive for Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel followed in the footsteps of Michael Schumacher, but the expectations on him were just as high. A German F1 champion joining Ferrari who has not won a title in a while, the parallels were always there.

Yet, Vettel says that the pressure was entire because of him. “I never felt that extra pressure of being a Ferrari driver. If anything I felt the extra pressure I was putting on myself to succeed in this place and make this work!”

Looking back Vettel came the closest to dethroning Mercedes and LEwis Hamilton’s domination in F1. But having not done so doesn’t leave a hole in his heart. “In the end, I’m at peace with what we have achieved but for sure it did take some time to recover.”

