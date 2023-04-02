Daniel Ricciardo Aspires To Replicate ‘Baller Success’ That Paid Dwayne Johnson $650,000 Every Week

Netflix’s Drive To Survive has proved that Formula 1 can be served to viewers with a dramatized spin, and they would sit on the couch and watch it. This unprecedented success by Netflix has now forced even Daniel Ricciardo to produce a fictional series based on the apex motorsport.

Last year, the Honey Badger unveiled his plans to launch a TV series on F1 and is reportedly partnering with Hulu TV to get the show out on the screens. Though, he isn’t the only one to do that. Even Lewis Hamilton is involved with Brad Pitt to produce a movie on a similar theme.

It has been reported that the streaming service Hulu is working on a new scripted F1 TV series with Daniel Ricciardo 🎬 Here are the other F1 movies and TV series that are set to be made 🎥 Which one are you looking forward to the most?#F1 #Formula1 #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/r2rUGMNfyp — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) June 29, 2022

But the Australian race driver seeks inspiration from the former WWE star and now Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. When he thinks about his own project, he aspires to make what Johnson did with a series based on NFL.

Daniel Ricciardo wants a comical presentation like Ballers by Dwayne Johnson

The 33-year-old racing veteran revealed last year that he doesn’t want his TV series to be ‘serious’. In fact, he wants to follow a wholesome and funny template set by the Ballers— a TV show produced and starred by Johnson.

“Ricciardo described his fictional series as being ‘like Ballers or Entourage in the world of F1’. He will be an executive producer,” stated a report by RaceFans.com.

Ballers gave mega financial success to Johnson even though its ratings fell like a house of cards during its final season. The former WWE sensation in 2016 was reportedly bagging $650,000 per episode. Only The Big Bang Theory stars were out-earning him then. So, Ricciardo surely has a good benchmark for himself.

6 years ago today, “Ballers” starring @TheRock premiered on HBO 🏈 The series features Dwayne Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player turned financial manager. The Rock himself played professionally in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.pic.twitter.com/uK94ShCaQE — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) June 21, 2021

Talking about Hamilton being his competition over here too, the Australian race driver neither feels threatened by Hamilton’s project nor is he concerned about Netflix’s already successful series. In fact, he is happy so many people within F1 are working so hard to propagate the sport, and he even claims he’ll support other projects too.

Ricciardo aims to get back in F1

While Ricciardo must be busy with his production hustle, he is currently without a drive in F1. However, he decided to escape the sport for a while, as he felt exhausted. His performances reflected that state of mind as they were drastically dipping.

Ricciardo is with Red Bull as a third driver and is present in Australia for this week’s Grand Prix. With all the murmurs around his future, he has declared that ‘signs are pointing’ towards his F1 comeback.

The former McLaren race driver even claimed that he would only be back with a top team where he could contest for the top spots instead of going for single-digit points. But it’s uncertain from where he’ll obtain his desirable opportunity.