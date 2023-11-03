Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon Indulge Themselves in Game of Poker Over Which Team Is Faster Ahead of Last Three Races

As the fight for seventh in the championship gets heated, Ted Kravitz has pointed out a poker move both Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon have played. As per the F1 journalist’s recent statement on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, both Tsunoda and Albon have claimed that they have the slower car out of the two.

Kravitz said, “Yuki also saying that AlphaTauri is not as quick as the Williams at the moment. Then I asked Alex Albon about that and Alex said, “Yeah, no, the AlphaTauri is definitely quicker than the Williams at the moment.”

Williams managed to put on quite a strong show at some races, especially with Albon pushing the team into the points on multiple occasions. The Thai driver also managed to score points in the last couple of races with a P9 finish in both of them.

As for AlphaTauri, they did not manage to start the season well. However, as of now, the sister team of Red Bull have been performing on a high, also scoring points in the last two races. They have made quite a jump right from P10 to P8 in the championship standings.

While Williams seems to have stagnated in terms of development, AlphaTauri is slowly fulfilling its potential as the season moves on. With a 12-point deficit to Williams in seventh, AlphaTauri will surely be hungry to get the points home in the last three races of the season.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have stepped things up for AlphaTauri

Both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have managed to put in some strong performances for AlphaTauri as of late. While Tsunoda brought home five points in the US GP with a P8 finish and the fastest lap, Ricciardo was the star of the show in Mexico.

The Australian recently came back from a wrist injury and stepped into the car after missing out on five races. However, that did not stop Ricciardo from being at the top of his game in Mexico. The Honey Badger qualified fourth before finishing the race in seventh.

However, despite the decent showings, Tsunoda will surely have to step up his game now that Ricciardo has shown the true capability of the AlphaTauri. With Liam Lawson waiting on the sidelines as well as the possibility of a seat opening up in Red Bull in the near future, Tsunoda will have to show that he’s better than Ricciardo to help his cause.