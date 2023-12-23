Daniel Ricciardo Discloses He Sleeps Listening to UFC Podcasts

In a recent episode of P1 with Matt & Tommy, Daniel Ricciardo revealed his bedtime routine when host Matt Gallagher asked him about the same. The Australian revealed that while he hates light, the honey badger loves noise and then he went on to reveal how he likes to fall asleep.

Advertisement

He explained, “The room has to be really dark but I’ll put on a podcast. I love UFC, so, I might put on like a press conference or like a UFC podcast. So, I’ll fall asleep to noise and normally like talking as opposed to music,” while appearing on the ‘I went on a US Road Trip with Daniel Ricciardo‘ special feature.

Advertisement

On more than one occasion, Ricciardo has revealed his love and passion for Mixed Martial Arts. Naturally, the Perth native is a massive fan of the UFC. Hence, watching press conferences or hearing podcasts about the sport puts him at ease, and makes him fall asleep.

After a disastrous spell with McLaren, Ricciardo’s future in the sport looked bleak He was sacked by the Woking based team at the end of 2022. However, only mid-way into the 2023 season, he got a call back from his old stomping grounds in Milton-Keynes as he was asked to drive for the sister team, AlphaTauri.

After decent 2023, Daniel Ricciardo eyes Sergio Perez’s seat for 2025

After getting the call to replace Nyck de Vries from the 2023 Hungarian GP onwards, Ricciardo has silenced his critics. Despite a horrid crash during the Dutch GP weekend that left him out for several weeks, Ricciardo came back with a bang. At the Mexican GP, he scored a brilliant P4 during Qualifying and stuck the AT04 in the points during the race.

His performances were impressive and at par with Yuki Tsunoda given that he had been out of action for majority of this season and was also nursing a broken wrist during the final few Grands Prix run. In the end, he finished 17th in the driver’s championship with 9 points in 7 races. The team have confirmed that he will be driving alongside Tsunoda in 2024.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jpgricciardo/status/1737459820888793094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

That being said, Ricciardo’s return to Faenza isn’t just an aimless exercise undertaken by the Bulls. His stint with the B-team is a clear cut audition for the main Red Bull Racing seat in 2025 and beyond.

With Sergio Perez under pressure at Milton Keynes, Ricciardo is just waiting in the wings to snatch the best seat in F1 right now.