“Lewis Hamilton has edge over Michael Schumacher in terms of talent” – Felipe Massa draws comparison between two greats of F1

Felipe Massa compared the two greats of F1 and says that Michael Schumacher worked harder but Lewis Hamilton has more talent.

Lewis Hamilton has either broken or equalled all of Michael Schumacher’s records. Former driver Felipe Massa spent years driving alongside both drivers and has drawn a comparison between the two.

Massa served as a teammate alongside Schumacher at Ferrari in the 2006 season. Meanwhile, Hamilton was a close rival of the Brazillian driver for a number of years.

Despite having seen only the German driver closely as a teammate, Massa thinks that he has some insights about them.

The Brazillian said Schumacher’s worth ethic, in terms of fitness and car set-up, was inarguable. But the Briton is probably the more naturally talented of the two.

Lewis Hamilton has won the #CanadianGP SEVEN TIMES!! 🤯 He’s tied with Michael Schumacher for the most wins all-time in Montreal. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/sN6iurDVzQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 17, 2022

“It’s very difficult to compare,” he said. “I didn’t race with Lewis in the same team. You really need to race with both of them in the same car, understanding the data, to compare one with the other.

“But both are completely amazing and talented and different, and complete drivers in so many areas.”

“I would say on the technical side, Michael was in front. I don’t really see Lewis working massively with the engineers, understanding everything on the technical side. I don’t really think he knows [the car] 100%. But the talent and pace alone.”

“Lewis Hamilton doesn’t work as hard as Schumacher but he does everything perfectly” – Massa

Massa’s comments came after Hamilton made a record in terms of most Grand Prix wins at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The then six-time world champion [Hamilton] surpassed the 91 Grand Prix wins of Schumacher at Portimao.

While Hamilton did not understand the car as well as Schumacher, Massa thinks that the Briton has an edge over the German in terms of talent.

The 11-time Grand Prix winner opines that the Briton doesn’t work as hard as Schumacher, but he does everything perfectly.

He said that Massa’s raw ability was evident when he made his debut in F1 in 2007 and went up against his teammate, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

“He didn’t win [the title] in 2007 because he had some mistakes, maybe some experience was missing in some races.”

“But it showed he had talent. He showed that he was different and could beat any of the drivers. He showed straight away, in his first year, that even Fernando Alonso, was also an amazing talent… he beat Fernando in his first year in Formula 1.

“In the end, his numbers are showing his capacity, what he’s able to do. The numbers keep showing because he will beat all the records in Formula 1,” said Massa.

