Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo Can Race for Red Bull This Season as Sergio Perez Is Walking on Eggshells

Sergio Perez might be facing a world of trouble despite finishing P2 in the Saudi Arabian GP. As an F1 driver, one can accumulate penalty points for breaking rules throughout the year. Owing to the 5-second penalty he received during the race, the Mexican driver accrued one more penalty point to his tally. According to GP Blog, Perez now has eight points to his name. Should he accumulate 12 points, Perez will have to sit on the sidelines and serve a one-race suspension.

Should this happen, Liam Lawson could be the biggest beneficiary. Serving the role of Red Bull’s reserve driver, the New Zealand driver could have a shot at driving the dominant RB20. Having already driven for (formerly) AlphaTauri, driving for the senior Red Bull team would be a dream come true for Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo could also be in the mix of drivers to replace Perez. The Honey Badger is a prime contender to take the place of Perez should there be a vacancy in Red Bull in 2025. Hence, a one-race cameo with Red Bull could act as a ‘trailer’ or a test of things to come. Furthermore, given the dominance of the RB20, Red Bull might want someone who is driving regularly in F1 to be at the helm.

Ricciardo’s Visa Cash App RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda might also be in with a shout. The 23-year-old has been a part of the junior Red Bull team since 2021 and has been waiting for a chance to drive for the senior team.

There have often been arguments that Tsunoda isn’t mature enough to handle the responsibility of a Red Bull seat. Given the same, 1-race testing could prove to be vital to gauge the Japanese driver’s chances for a full-time promotion.

The potential Sergio Perez suspension could have huge implications for Lawson

A one-race cameo for Lawson could be exactly what the New Zealander needs after his performances in 2023. The 22-year-old quickly became the talk of the town owing to his remarkable performances, even out-qualifying Max Verstappen in Singapore.

Having achieved the feat in a significantly worse car than the RB19, one can only imagine Lawson’s capabilities in equal machinery. Should he get the chance and do a good job, Lawson will further his chances of entering the F1 grid in 2025.

Ricciardo, too, would be looking forward to the one-off chance to prove to Red Bull that he is up for the challenge. In either case, Lawson is guaranteed a drive in F1. Should Ricciardo take Perez’s place in the RB20, Lawson would fill the vacancy in V-CARB. The only way to avoid the situation is for Perez to not reach 12 penalty points.

Given penalty points last a year, Perez has 15 races still to go before points reset. Hence, the Mexican driver has to ensure clean racing until the Azerbaijan GP in September.