Red Bull Given 4 Good Reasons to Say Adios to Sergio Perez

The vast difference between both Red Bull drivers was on display throughout 2023, with Max Verstappen outperforming Sergio Perez every step of the way. Not only was Verstappen ahead of Perez on the tracks, but the off-track developments also saw the Dutchman get the better of his teammate. Given the same, former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen emphasized the points that could inevitably lead to the Mexican driver’s departure from the team.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Planet_F1/status/1738967774096228533?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per a report from F1 Maximaal, Hakkinen mentioned if the slower of two drivers accepts his situation, communicates with the team, shows motivation for improving, and can stay three or four-tenths close to the faster teammate, there is no harm in continuing with the lineup. However, the former Finnish driver believes the situation at Red Bull is the opposite.

Advertisement

“If the teammate starts complaining, if he accuses the team of not giving him a good car, if he is not motivated, and if his results are not consistent, then that is not good for the team. Then the team has to make changes,” explained Hakkinen.

While Hakkinen makes a case for Red Bull to part ways with Perez for a better future, the logistics around the situation state otherwise. The Mexican market stands as a crucial region for the sale of Red Bull’s energy drinks, and rubbing them the wrong way could lead to a major dent in sales.

Hence, the team shows reluctance when it comes to parting ways with Perez. While Hakkinen too understands this well, he asserts Red Bull will yet have to make a tough decision in the future. The 55-year-old is confident that Perez’s long-term association with the team is “very unlikely.”

Helmut Marko weighs in on the Sergio Perez situation

With Mika Hakkinen outrightly claiming Red Bull need to change their driver lineup, Helmut Marko once again faced the question of the Mexican’s future with the team in a recent interview. Often regarded as Perez’s harshest critic, Marko claimed that the Mexican has a contract with the team till the end of 2024 and that the team has full intentions of fulfilling the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1698994323344195832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the 80-year-old added they “will see” what happens within the team once 2025 arrives. Addressing the potential 2025 lineup, Marko said Liam Lawson would certainly be in the mix for a seat in either Red Bull or AlphaTauri, but he would first want to see the New Zealander drive some more to fully understand where his capabilities lie.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo is another strong contender to replace Perez in the Red Bull seat for 2025. Since the Milton Keynes outfit have so many options, the future of Sergio Perez continuing with the team beyond 2024 is in serious doubt.