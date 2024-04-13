Daniel Ricciardo Given Final String of Hope to Catch Up to Yuki Tsunoda In Red Bull Race

Ricciardo’s start to the 2024 season has been far from ideal, with the 34-year-old failing to score any points in the first four races. Currently sitting P17 in the standings, Ricciardo is desperate for some kind of solution to his woes, and his team V-CARB will provide him with a new chassis heading into the Chinese GP.

Following Williams’ debacle in Melbourne, all teams (except for the Grove-based outfit) are carrying an extra chassis with them to China. Ricciardo, who has been complaining about his chassis for a long time now, wanted a new one for the race in Shanghai next weekend. In Japan, V-CARB’s sporting director Alan Permane admitted to the same, and the Faenza-based team has now agreed. The extra chassis that the team carried, will now be driven by Ricciardo.

However, Permane ensured that the new chassis will not bring any boost to Ricciardo’s performance. It is same to the one Ricciardo is currently using and the only reason to bring it out is to put the Aussie’s mind at ease.

Given the current situation within the team, V-CARB has to pinpoint what is causing Ricciardo to underperform. The Perth-born driver’s best finish so far has been P12 in Australia, and while that race had some promise, it all came crashing down in Japan when a first lap shunt forced him to retire from the race. Meanwhile, Tsunoda is enjoying his best-ever start to a season, earning two points finishes, including a P7 finish in Ricciardo’s home race.

V-CARB listened to Daniel Ricciardo and will give him a brand new chassis for China. But if he fails to match Tsunoda again, the pressure on him could increase tenfold.

Dark clouds looming over Daniel Ricciardo

Heading into 2025, several drivers remain without a contract, including Daniel Ricciardo. His teammate Tsunoda too, doesn’t have a seat for next season, but his good performances suggest that he could be continuing his journey with the Faenza-based team, unless he joins Red Bull or another top team.

Ricciardo was hoping to make it to Red Bull too, which was his primary objective of 2024. But his poor start to the campaign means his dream of a Red Bull homecoming keeps drifting further away from him.

Let alone Red Bull, if Ricciardo doesn’t step up his game, he could end up losing his V-CARB seat. Liam Lawson, who was brilliant as Ricciardo’s substitute in 2023, is patiently waiting on the sidelines, ready to pounce on an opportunity.

Red Bull and its sister team have a reputation of being impatient with their drivers. They have sacked many midway into a campaign in the past; most recently, Nyck de Vries, who was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo himself in 2023.