Will Buxton Responds to Fan Accusing Him of Being ‘Gleeful’ About Daniel Ricciardo’s Sacking Before ‘Pretending to Cry’

Will Buxton appeared emotional during the post-race F1 show after Daniel Ricciardo’s interview aired. The narrative surrounding Ricciardo in Singapore was that his exit from F1 seemed inevitable, and this was likely his last race. However, a Ricciardo fan did not appreciate Buxton’s emotional response.

A user named jas3 on X highlighted Buxton’s comments earlier this week and accused him of being ‘gleeful’ about Ricciardo‘s exit. But Buxton didn’t stay quiet and presented his defense.

anyways, i’ll never forget how will buxton advocated for daniel to be sacked mid-season in fp1, was gleeful at the prospect the whole weekend, and then pretended to cry on the post race show. no class or professionalism to be found. pic.twitter.com/pm4K7LcoRF — jas³ (@dannyricbull) September 23, 2024

The F1 broadcaster stood by his remarks about Ricciardo and confirmed that he still believes in them. However, he clarified that his emotional response was due to being upset about the way Ricciardo’s career was coming to an end.

“Agreeing with the move in principle and feeling genuine sorrow for the man and the manner in which someone whose entire f1 career you’ve followed seemingly sees it all come to an end are entirely different things,” replied Buxton.

Agreeing with the move in principle and feeling genuine sorrow for the man and the manner in which someone whose entire f1 career you’ve followed seemingly sees it all come to an end are entirely different things. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 23, 2024

However, dislike toward Buxton isn’t limited to one fan, several other F1 fans pointed out his comments on Ricciardo. “Wouldn’t it be really weird if Danny Ric isn’t dropped and you have Will Buxton with his crocodile tears ripping shreds into Danny again,” wrote another user by the name of Lewis Diddymilton on X.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo’s exit from RB seems imminent with nobody at Red Bull denying the possibility. On the other hand, no media outlet can present contrary reports.

What lies in Ricciardo’s future?

The second chapter of Ricciardo’s career with Red Bull (formerly Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri) felt like a sigh of relief for the Australian driver after his disappointing stint at McLaren. His appointment by Red Bull was seen as a way to bring Ricciardo back into the team’s pipeline, should a replacement for Sergio Perez ever be needed.

However, instead of replacing Perez, Ricciardo has almost lost his seat. As of now, there is nothing concrete from Ricciardo on his future, but he could take part in another racing discipline.

Ricciardo is a NASCAR fan, and he accepted that he wants to try it, but will he take it professionally? That is still uncertain. “Would I like to compete? Yes and no,” he went on. I know it’s not what I grew up doing and I’ll probably get smoked.”

Additionally, more and more ex-F1 drivers have started to ply their trades in broadcasting. Considering his popularity, it could be a very likely choice for the Perth-born driver.