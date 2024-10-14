Liam Lawson Admits the Importance of Catching the “Once in a Lifetime” Opportunity With Both Hands

After the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo lost his place at RB, and its parent team, Red Bull, brought Liam Lawson back to F1. Lawson, who filled in for Ricciardo for five races last year, will be looking to make the most of this opportunity, which he suggested might never arise again.

Lawson will suit up for his first race of the season at Austin next weekend — an outing that could shape his career ahead. With the same realization, Lawson told Tom Clarkson of the F1: Nation Podcast that he will have to perform well to secure a spot on the 2025 grid.

“That’s literally once, obviously once in a lifetime,” Lawson said. “And it’s something that I need to take with both hands.”

“So I got a shot last year. It was, I knew it was temporary last time… And now I’ve got it. You get one shot at this. So it’s very important.”

I’ve dreamed of being a Formula One driver since I was a kid, and I’m very happy to say that dream is finally coming true. I want to thank VCARB and Red Bull for this opportunity, I’m extremely grateful and excited to get to work pic.twitter.com/wgoMAXvHcB — Liam Lawson (@LiamLawson30) September 26, 2024

Lawson will have six Grand Prix— including Austin — to prove his worth, not just for RB, but also for Red Bull. Many sources have reported that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is assessing the New Zealander to replace an underperforming Sergio Perez in 2025.

With Ricciardo out of the sport, Lawson seems to be the first in line for the spot. Yuki Tsunoda would have been in the same situation. But Honda’s separation from Red Bull after 2025 leaves him out of favor.

The Japanese driver is associated with Honda, and they even pay Red Bull for his spot on the grid. However, the end of the alliance could very well mean an end to Tsunoda’s time at Faenza.

Lawson’s life takes a full circle within a year

It was at the 2023 Singapore GP that the Kiwi driver learned he would not retain his seat for 2024 and would be relegated to a reserve role. Lawson admitted in the podcast episode that he was concerned about the limited driving opportunities this year.

Last year, while competing in Super Formula in Japan, he got the chance to make a cameo in F1 — allowing him ample time on track. However, Lawson accepted his role in 2024 with grace, and his patience paid off.

After the Singapore GP last month, it was clear that Ricciardo would be leaving the team. Soon, he was announced as a replacement for the Perth-born driver.

With six races remaining, Lawson would aim to secure some points for RB and outperform Tsunoda to prove to the Red Bull hierarchy that he deserves a seat alongside Max Verstappen.