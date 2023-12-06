Daniel Ricciardo Had to “Force the Lifestyle” Despite Liberating Time Off From F1

In a recent Apple podcast episode, Daniel Ricciardo shared insights into his hiatus from the sport, emphasizing the pivotal role it played in revitalizing his mindset. Interestingly during the conversation, the Honey Badger also stressed the importance of the break in allowing him to feel normal again.

As the discussion progressed, the show’s host Tom Clarkson presented Ricciardo with an array of questions. One query focused on the joyful moments the 34-year-old experienced in Australia during his eight-month hiatus. Interestingly, in his response, Ricciardo’s account of the break emphasized the contrasting lifestyles of a dedicated F1 driver and an ordinary person.

He said, “Other than COVID, I kind of just, as I said go on road bikes with my mates, drank beer, had wine in the evenings, lived like a more regular person. I guess, I did regular things without waking up every morning with a goal or objective. I feel like I just needed to do that for my own head and sanity.”

However, as an F1 driver with racing adrenaline in his veins, the charismatic Australian couldn’t envision himself leading a sluggish life for an extended period. Hence, after rejuvenation, he felt compelled to deliberately shape his lifestyle to determine if the passion for racing still resonated within him.

Considering this Ricciardo said, “After a couple of months of that I was like, I don’t. I’m not ready for this life. I nearly needed to force that lifestyle just to understand if it was for me or not if you know what I mean. “

What measures did Daniel Ricciardo take to achieve his spectacular F1 comeback?

Daniel Ricciardo endured a challenging two-year stint with McLaren that concluded last year. Subsequently, he took an extended break and assumed the role of the third driver at Red Bull. Interestingly, after impeccably fulfilling his responsibilities and displaying his talent at Silverstone, the Honey Badger earned a seat with AlphaTauri.

Even though Ricciardo had an extended time off F1, he revealed in the same interview with Clarkson that breaks are never enough. He pointed out how even in a regular season, the drivers get the Christmas break to relax and enjoy themselves. However, he believes that since they have to begin training soon after, the breaks never feel enough.

In addition, during the discussion, Ricciardo made a comparison between his shorter and longer vacations from F1. Interestingly Ricciardo asserted that it was the prolonged break from the sport that facilitated his complete rejuvenation from a mental perspective. However, even while enjoying the long vacation, Ricciardo said in his closing remarks, there was an unrelenting urge to go back to racing.

The 34-year-old said, “But then it got to a point where that drive and hunger just build back up. And that’s what I needed. Like I needed it to come from me. I didn’t need someone else getting me out of bed because that’s not my choice.”