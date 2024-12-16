mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About Best Pal Josh Allen’s Engagement With Hailee Steinfeld

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Josh Allen (L), Daniel Ricciardo (M), and Hailee Steinfield (R)

Josh Allen (L), Daniel Ricciardo (M), and Hailee Steinfield (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC, IMAGO / ZUMA Wire and IMAGO / Featureflash

Josh Allen recently got engaged to American actress Hailee Steinfeld, which caused a lot of excitement on social media as people love stories about celebrity and athlete couples. But despite being one of Allen’s closest friends, Daniel Ricciardo perhaps doesn’t share the same level of elation.

The Honey Badger jokingly replied that he had ‘mixed feelings’ about the NFL star’s engagement on The Red Flags Podcast. Presumably, Ricciardo had no idea how to react when the host of the popular F1 podcast asked him that question.

Soon, however, he snapped back to reality and admitted that he was happy for them. “Obviously, I’ve got a wedding to plan, right?” 

So, is Ricciardo going to be a part of the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s bachelor party? His answer was, “Whether he likes it or not, I’m going to insert myself.” Considering his charismatic and jovial personality, the ex-Red Bull driver would certainly be the life of Allen’s party.

Being a Bills fan himself, Ricciardo spends a lot of his free time with Allen. But because of their sporting commitments, they aren’t able to spend a lot of ‘night outs’, something that is bound to change now with Ricciardo not being an F1 driver anymore.

Josh Allen – Ricciardo’s man crush

In 2023, when Ricciardo was spending time away from the track, following his McLaren sacking, he took up commentary duties, which is when Allen surprised him while on air.

As Allen’s face popped up (virtually), the Aussie was left literally with his mouth wide open. When social media started sharing clips of the Perth-born driver’s reaction, he took it upon himself to reveal the extent of his affection for Allen. “Is the man crush that obvious?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Allen and Ricciardo share arguably one of the closest friendships in sport, which originated during the American’s visit to the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. With his agent being best friends with Ricciardo’s, it became easy for the two to hit things off, and it has blossomed into an incredible friendship since.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard's thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That's where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

