Daniel Ricciardo Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About Best Pal Josh Allen’s Engagement With Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen recently got engaged to American actress Hailee Steinfeld, which caused a lot of excitement on social media as people love stories about celebrity and athlete couples. But despite being one of Allen’s closest friends, Daniel Ricciardo perhaps doesn’t share the same level of elation.

The Honey Badger jokingly replied that he had ‘mixed feelings’ about the NFL star’s engagement on The Red Flags Podcast. Presumably, Ricciardo had no idea how to react when the host of the popular F1 podcast asked him that question.

Soon, however, he snapped back to reality and admitted that he was happy for them. “Obviously, I’ve got a wedding to plan, right?”

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by The Red Flags Podcast (@theredflagspod)

So, is Ricciardo going to be a part of the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s bachelor party? His answer was, “Whether he likes it or not, I’m going to insert myself.” Considering his charismatic and jovial personality, the ex-Red Bull driver would certainly be the life of Allen’s party.

Being a Bills fan himself, Ricciardo spends a lot of his free time with Allen. But because of their sporting commitments, they aren’t able to spend a lot of ‘night outs’, something that is bound to change now with Ricciardo not being an F1 driver anymore.

Josh Allen – Ricciardo’s man crush

In 2023, when Ricciardo was spending time away from the track, following his McLaren sacking, he took up commentary duties, which is when Allen surprised him while on air.

As Allen’s face popped up (virtually), the Aussie was left literally with his mouth wide open. When social media started sharing clips of the Perth-born driver’s reaction, he took it upon himself to reveal the extent of his affection for Allen. “Is the man crush that obvious?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Is the man crush that obvious? https://t.co/LLI3tKYS8J — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) June 19, 2023

Allen and Ricciardo share arguably one of the closest friendships in sport, which originated during the American’s visit to the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. With his agent being best friends with Ricciardo’s, it became easy for the two to hit things off, and it has blossomed into an incredible friendship since.