“Josh Allen’s a Big Dude, Man”: Hailee Steinfeld’s Uncle, Actor Jake Steinfeld, Shares His First Impression of the Bills QB

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have taken over as the new power couple of the NFL. Although nothing has been confirmed, it’s been rumored that the two are getting married very soon. It would make sense, given that he proposed back in November of last year. With the chaos of the NFL regular season also closing in, one has to imagine that Josh and Hailee are ready to tie the knot officially.

But how did Allen get to know Steinfeld’s family? And what did they think of the football star when they met him for the first time? Hailee’s uncle, Jake Steinfeld, recently joined the Rich Eisen Show to share what that was like.

Jake is an American actor credited with appearing in 33 different movies and shows from 1979 to 2017. He’s also a health and fitness coach. Hailee is Jake’s niece, and he told Rich Eisen that he first met his soon-to-be nephew, Allen, at a professional golf event.

“I met Josh through a kid that worked for me, he runs Tiger Woods’ foundation. He does the Genesis Open. And, [I] met him a couple of years ago- what a terrific guy,” Jake told Eisen.

“He’s a big dude, man. Yeah, he’s a big, strong guy. A classy guy. I just wish the best for both of them. First class citizen,” he added.

It’s always nice to make a good first impression on somebody, especially when that somebody is future family. But it’s no surprise to hear that Allen was a classy guy. He’s carried himself that way since entering the league.

Yet, what seemed to stick in Jake’s mind was just how big Allen was. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 237 lbs, Hailee’s uncle probably felt like he was being towered over by the quarterback. Jake stands at just 6 feet tall. However, he does come close to Allen’s weight at 225 lbs — that’s what being a fitness coach will do for you!

That said, Eisen was also curious to know whether Allen will be keeping his last name once married, or if we’ll be seeing him donning a new name on his jersey next season.

“Is Josh going to convert? Or, what do you think here?” Eisen asked.

“It’s [going to be] Josh Allenstein. You know, that’s what I heard. But I hope all goes great,” Jake joked.

So, get ready, football fans—Josh Allen may soon be no more, and Josh “Allenstein” could be the new and improved version of the MVP. It kind of sounds like a doctor created an alternate version of Josh Allen, like in Frankenstein.

Jokes aside, we’re all looking forward to seeing what comes of Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding. The two are arguably at the peaks of their careers right now. As mentioned, Allen just won the NFL MVP, and Steinfeld recently starred (and killed it) in the new hit movie, Sinners.