Daniel Ricciardo is not threatened by Lewis Hamilton blocking his F1 return in 2024 amid talks of potential reserve role with Mercedes

Heading into the penultimate race of the 2022 season at the Brazil GP, Daniel Ricciardo is getting close to his much-unexpected break from F1.

While the Australian driver is planning to make a solid return in the 2024 season, there is no potential seat available for him.

Following the sad turn of events which saw Ricciardo choosing a break from F1, the talks about the Australian opting for a reserve role with Mercedes have been around the paddock.

While there are no strong statements from either party, the experts find it weird that Ricciardo is seeking a role with the Brackley-based team.

daniel ricciardo talking about his future pic.twitter.com/c3VbKUGyan — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) November 2, 2022

With the team’s star driver Lewis Hamilton having no intention to retire from F1 just yet and a young George Russell, with impressive performance occupying the other end of the garage; Ricciardo’s future or perhaps his return to the grid seems formidable with Mercedes.

Nevertheless, the Honeybadger is not threatened by Hamilton blocking his return in 2024.

Also Read: $334 Million net worth Lewis Hamilton has ‘high hopes’ for Brad Pitt-starring F1 flick

Daniel Ricciardo wants Hamilton to stay in the sport

Being the second oldest driver on the grid and nearing the end of his current contract with Mercedes, Hamilton has been facing the question of retirement and his future.

The 7-time world champion, however, has made it clear that he is in talks with the team to sign a multi-year contract with Mercedes going forward.

Asked if Hamilton’s future plans will affect his plans to return in 2024, Ricciardo clarified that he is not threatened by it at all.

Moreover, the 33-year-old added that he wants the Briton to stay in the sport as he is one of the greatest ever to achieve the things he has in his illustrious career.

Ricciardo said that going wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton is fun and awesome. The Honeybadger thinks that as far as his own career goes, it will not be affected by what others on the grid choose to do.

Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton “dummied” Max Verstappen to win the 2021 Brazilian GP

The Honeybadger remains optimistic

While he has no solid placement in the years to come, the ever-smiling Ricciardo is optimistic that he will find a way back to the sport he loves so dearly.

He believes that despite all the facts at hand, an opportunity for him will arise. But he refrains from banking on someone on the grid to do something in order to make way for him.

For the time being, he feels good about taking a break from the sport after a tough couple of years in his career. He wishes to rebuild himself and come back with vengeance.

Also Read: Max Verstappen weak technically, Sebastian Vettel more complete driver opines ex Red Bull head