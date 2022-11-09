“We’re going to make the best racing movie” – $334 Million net worth Lewis Hamilton has ‘high hopes’ for Brad Pitt-starring F1 flick.

Mercedes F1 racer Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ and ‘Fight Club’ star will feature in an upcoming F1-based movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski who has done movies like ‘Top Gun.’

The movie will be co-produced by Lewis Hamilton and will be released on Apple TV. Hamilton and Pitt have high ambitions for the movie which will be based on the life of an F1 driver.

To study more about the movie, Pitt and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook attended the 2022 US GP at COTA. Although Hamilton has claimed he won’t be starring, he claims he is “Incredibly excited” to work on the project.

Brad Pitt is set to star in Apple’s new Formula 1 movie, produced by Lewis Hamilton. This weekend, Pitt and “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joesph Kosinski are at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin to meet with F1 team principals.pic.twitter.com/e08cuLVglM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 22, 2022

The movie will focus on a retired former racer who returns to the sport. He joins a team of rookies and decides to compete alongside a dominant driver in the sport. A pretty relatable journey some hardcore F1 fans might say!

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have $140 million F1 movie meeting amidst US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton talks about his own documentary with Apple TV+

$334 Million net worth Lewis Hamilton recently set up the production company, ” Dawn Apollo Films.” And the Former World Champion already has 2 projects lined up with Apple TV+. One is the Brad Pitt Starring F1 film.

And another is a feature documentary on Hamilton’s journey to F1. The Documentary focuses on the hardships faced by the Briton in his rise to the pinnacle of motorsports.

Tim is present this weekend, it’s an honour to have him with us. He and his team have been so supportive, supporting my documentary and giving the green light for this film.”

Lewis Hamilton explains his involvement in Brad Pitt’s new F1 movie! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ves4hvHY96 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 10, 2022

Hamilton also feels satisfied joining forces with Brad Pitt, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski for the upcoming film. “I have such high hopes for it. I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed. both visually and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

Also Read: “The goal is to make impactful stories”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton launches his film and TV company

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims F1 film will have a huge impact on the growth of the sport

F1 has seen exponential growth in popularity. The US has now become its biggest market, overtaking Europe. And F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali feels the Brad Pitt starring Formula 1 movie will have a huge impact on its growth.

The Netflix docu-series ‘Drive To Survive’ has been credited for F1’s huge success in the USA. And the involvement of big stars like Pitt and Hamilton will bear fruits for the sport.

Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is🫠 pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022

The Italian also underlined that “Lewis will be very important” for the movie. He adds, “He will keep the good authenticity of the film that will be produced.”

With so many stars already involved, Domenicali expects this film to be one of the best racing movies of all time. “Films will be part of what we will build for the future to attract new audiences, and also invest in the additional revenue that will come.”

Also Read: $300 million worth Brad Pitt explains why he snubbed Martin Brundle at US Grand Prix