Setting Up Merchandise Shop in Melbourne, Will Daniel Ricciardo Show Up at Australian GP? Manager Answers

While the Australian GP is back as the season opener for the 2025 F1 campaign, it will be going ahead without Daniel Ricciardo being a part of the grid. Despite gunning to return to Red Bull over the past year and a half, Ricciardo eventually got sacked by RB last season and that almost seemed like the end of his memorable F1 career.

Regardless, the Honey Badger was always a cheerful individual and the face of the Australian GP. He had been lighting up the F1 paddock with his positive energy over the past decade. Even when he was out of a seat post his McLaren exit at the start of 2023, Ricciardo visited the paddock in Melbourne for the Grand Prix weekend.

Back then, he was a reserve driver for Red Bull, though. So, what could make the 35-year-old land at Albert Park this time around? From his recent social media activity, it is clear that Ricciardo is in Melbourne to set up a pop-up shop of Enchante clothing merchandise.

So, it isn’t a far-fetched possibility that the Perth-born driver may swing by the F1 paddock to just greet the fans and catch up with some of his mates like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Ricciardo’s manager, Blake Friend, was in the paddock on Thursday, and F1 photographer Kym Illman did inquire whether the eight-time Grand Prix winner would show up.

“I did actually ask him whether we’re likely to see Daniel at the track. He took a second or so to respond and said no,” Illman said in his latest YouTube video. “Don’t expect to see Daniel Ricciardo this weekend.”

Illman did confirm the fact that Ricciardo is in Melbourne for setting up the Enchante pop-up shop, which is quite the change from being a race car driver. “I’m sure he is enjoying a change from race car driver to fashion retailer,” he quipped.

But the Aussie seems to be enjoying his time away from the tracks, managing his entrepreneurial ventures.

Ricciardo’s ventures in fashion and wines

Ricciardo has been actively promoting his Enchante clothing products in recent years. Now that he has a lot of time to work on the venture with a hands-on approach, he is working toward expanding the brand’s presence.

Last year during the US GP weekend as well, there was an Enchante pop-up shop in Austin itself. Even though Ricciardo couldn’t attend the race weekend as he was sacked by then, he ensured his business venture gains from his popularity in Austin.

About the Melbourne pop-up shop, the 35-year-old posted how the shop opened this week, courtesy of his partnership with Afterpay and Cash App.

“G’day Enchanté! Our Melbourne pop-up is now open, come check out our exclusive new collection. A big thanks to @afterpayau and @cashapp for helping bring Enchanté home,” he wrote on Instagram besides posting a picture of himself in the shop that seems quite like a premium retail outlet.

Besides clothing, Ricciardo also ventured into wines with his brand DR3, back in 2021. He launched that brand in collaboration with St. Hugo. Apparently, the partnership seems to be blossoming well as the Perth-born driver has launched another wine in collaboration with St. Hugo, but under the Enchante brand.

Ricciardo posted about this new rose wine named Enchante Rose with a creative promotional video that subtly alludes to his F1 exit and how he is focusing on his entrepreneurial ventures now.