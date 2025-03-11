“It’s Only 5,000 Bottles Worldwide”: Valtteri Bottas Boasts Exclusivity of His $80 Aussie Wine

Valtteri Bottas, The reserve driver for the Mercedes team, during the Bahrain Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday February 28, 2025 in Sakhir, Bahrain Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

While picking an F1 driver who would be a good ambassador for a liquor brand, Valtteri Bottas has to be one of the first names that comes to mind. There aren’t many who represent the phrase ‘good times’ better than the Finn. But rather than being the face of another large company, Bottas has decided to dive into the industry head-first as an owner.

Oath Gin is the name of the brand that Bottas launched along with his cyclist girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell. However, it’s not the only alcoholic beverage Bottas produces.

On The Howie Games, a YouTube podcast, Bottas revealed that he introduced Ihana to the market two weeks ago. It means ‘lovely’ or ‘wonderful’ in Finnish. Produced in McLaren Vale, South Australia, Bottas further added that his love for Australian wines—South Australian in particular—drove him to start this new venture.

However, unlike Oath Gin, Ihana will be rather exclusive, something Bottas emphasized in the podcast.

“It’s pretty limited, it’s only 5,000 bottles worldwide every year,” he said about the 2023 IHANA Shiraz – Edition #2 Bottle, which costs $80 per its website.

“It’s really sharing passion,” the Mercedes reserve driver added, suggesting that Ihana isn’t a money-making project. And going by the amount of work that Bottas is putting into Ihana, he may be the most passionate alcoholic beverage connoisseur in the F1 paddock.

“We’ve been working this week for the edition three. Did some blending yesterday. Been able to get my hands dirty, help at the winery, and drove some forklifts. Last year, I did some picking, so I love it.”

Not the first F1-Aussie alcoholic venture

Bottas is Finnish by birth but has become an adopted Aussie over the years, thanks to Cromwell and the amount of time he spends down under. The fans love him, and he truly embraces the culture of the country he now calls his second home.

But he isn’t the only F1 driver who has started an alcoholic beverage business in Australia. Perth-born Daniel Ricciardo—who lost his seat midway into the 2024 season—also started his own wine brand called DR3, for which he partnered up with St. Hugo.

Ricciardo has a wider range of products and also produces more bottles, likely because he has St Hug —a South Australian winery—by his side. He even integrated his popular catchphrase Enchante into this, launching a rosé blend specially made under his supervision.

With Ricciardo not a part of the F1 grid anymore, he can surely spend more time making DR3 grow and sell more than 5,000 bottles worldwide, at the very least. That is if he wants to go large-scale, unlike Bottas.

Having their own alcoholic beverage brands has become an increasingly common practice among those in F1, probably because it yields good returns. Sergio Perez (also a former driver now) has his own tequila brand, as does Lewis Hamilton. However, the brand Hamilton owns — Almave —produces non-alcoholic tequila.

A paddock full of potential liquor tycoons.