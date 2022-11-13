“Where did they expect me to go?” – Max Verstappen confused after receiving 5-second penalty for collision with Lewis Hamilton at Brazil GP

At the safety car restart at the Brazil GP, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collided with his 2021 rival Lewis Hamilton suffering and causing major damage and reigniting old rivalry.

The safety car incident was triggered by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who went into the rear of Haas’ Kevin Magnussen who spun around the track before hitting Ricciardo and then taking both the car of the race.

LEWIS WAS ASKED ABOUT HIS COLLISION AND HE SAID “what can I say? you know how it is with Max” BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEE — deni (@fiagirly) November 13, 2022

Right after the safety car period ended, the Dutchman was on Hamilton’s tail and was trying to overtake the Briton for P2 but the latter was not gonna let it happen. The quick turn of events ultimately saw the two drivers collide with Verstappen picking more damage than Hamilton.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton describes Timo Glock on comparison between two season finales

Max Verstappen is confused about his time penalty

Verstappen was handed a 5-second time penalty for the collision. Many experts along with the Red Bull ace himself do not understand why was he at the fault for collisions.

It seemed as though Hamilton did not give Verstappen enough space and therefore should have been liable for the collision. But in the radio message, the 7-time world champion said, “that was no racing incident mate” as he felt he was wronged.

When Verstappen was informed about the time penalty, the Dutchman said, “Where do they expect me to go? He just closed the door on me, but it doesn’t matter.”

Also Read: How Ferrari can secure P2 in Constructors’ Championship ahead of Mercedes at 2022 Sao Paolo GP

Verstappen refuses to follow team orders

After several hiccups in his run at the Brazilian GP, Verstappen managed to secure a P6 finish but in doing so he refused to follow team orders igniting drama on the radio.

As the 2-time world champion stormed through the track to get close to the front of the grid, his teammate Sergio Perez was losing his position on the track.

Sergio Perez on the team radio: “Thank you for that, guys, thank you. It shows who he really is.”#F1 #Formula1 #BrazilGP — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 13, 2022

Verstappen too overtook Perez but the Mexican was promised that he would get his position back if Verstappen too is unable to take out Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

As the chequered flag was waved, the team asked the Dutchman to give Perez his position back but Verstappen denied it by saying that “I have given you my reasons.”

Also Read: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr believes that the racing incident with Max Verstappen was fair with neither sustaining major damages