“We got the karma we deserved” – Alex Albon believes Max Verstappen got the karma he deserved with his title win

Alex Albon believes Max Verstappen suffered a lot of misfortunes and his title win evened out all his bad lucks.

Red Bull’s reserve driver, Alex Albon believes that Max Verstappen got the karma he deserved. Albon pointed out several misfortunes that Verstappen endured throughout the season.

Lewis Hamilton was the leader of the race at the Yas Marina circuit until a safety car intervention. Triggered by Nicholas Latifi, the safety car incident gave a huge benefit to the Dutchman who had taken up fresher tyres before the restart.

Meanwhile, the Briton decided against pitting to stay ahead of his rival which later on gave him a huge disadvantage. Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton to win the title in the last lap.

Pointing out the adversities Verstappen faced in Azerbaijan, Hungary and Silverstone, Albon believes that karma balanced out the season.

“I understand both sides of the story, but I have to say I’m a bit of a believer [in karma],” Albon told Motorsport.nl.

“I feel many decisions or moments this year have gone against Max. Just look at Silverstone, Hungary, Jeddah, and even the first lap in Abu Dhabi. So yes, we were incredibly lucky at the last minute but, at the same time, I think we earned that luck.”

“Nothing against Lewis and Mercedes but, in a way, we got the karma we deserved as a team that Sunday. That’s how most things balance out over a season,” he further added.

Alex Albon feels that the title is good for him too

The 25-year-old driver himself did a wonderful job at the Red Bull as their reserve driver and received a lot of praise. His bosses at Red Bull acknowledged the hard work he put into the simulator. His work helped Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen customise the setup of their RB16Bs every weekend.

Now, Albon has taken up a race seat with the Williams. He is departing from Red bull with a sense of pride knowing that he made a difference for Red Bull’s title campaign.

“This title feels great, also for me,” he said.

“The guys have worked so incredibly hard, not just me, but everyone in the factory. And yes, it just feels great to be rewarded for that. Even though I only contributed 0.1% to the end result, it wasn’t in vain and this success gives me great satisfaction.”

