Daniel Ricciardo Once Stated How UFC Makes Him Sleep Better at Night

Daniel Ricciardo once appeared on the P1 with Matt and Tommy’s YouTube channel. The Aussie took a US road trip with the host Matt and was asked multiple questions during the same. During this trip, Matt asked the VCARB driver about his bedtime routine.

Ricciardo replied, “I hate light but I love noise. So the room has to be really dark. I love UFC so I put on a press conference or a UFC podcast.”

Daniel Ricciardo Alexander Volkanovski pic.twitter.com/uvuimZJYHT — MMA 101 Türkiye (@MMA101Turkiye) March 24, 2024

Ricciardo added that he likes the true crime stuff and sometimes falls asleep to the dark stories. The Aussie explained how listening to someone else from another walk of life is a positive distraction for him. All this helps him to switch off from the F1 world.

Ricciardo has been a UFC fan for a long time. The Honey Badger once asked Dana White to sign him once his F1 career was done. He suggested a career in UFC as a way for him to get his anger out.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner has also trained with a few UFC superstars. Before the 2022 Brazilian GP, Ricciardo was spotted with former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. McLaren’s Instagram handle uploaded several training videos of the duo.

In November of 2023, UFC also uploaded a video where Max Hollaway trained Ricciardo teaching him a few attacking and defensive techniques. The video ended with Ricciardo and Hollaway playing the EA Sports UFC 5.

Ricciardo backs himself to beat Lewis Hamilton in MMA fight

In 2021, Ricciardo spoke with Big Zuu for UFC. The Aussie suggested that he’d beat Hamilton in a potential showdown between the two drivers.

Speaking on British television, Ricciardo said, “I’d definitely back myself. I maybe did a dozen BJJ lessons around 8 years ago now. I think I have watched enough MMA over time to have half an idea of what to do.”

The VCARB driver was then asked the same question with Lando Norris against him. He stated the McLaren driver would have “no chance” in a UFC fight.

Ricciardo even asked Hamilton for a fight after the Briton posted a video of hitting the pads on his social media. The Honey Badger asked for it to be a charity fight but Hamilton wasn’t in on the idea.