Visa and Cash App Pull Their Weight to Keep Daniel Ricciardo at RB

Heading into the Singapore GP, Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko hinted that the Milton Keynes-based team was close to making a final decision on Daniel Ricciardo’s seat. While no official announcement was made, all signs and paddock chatter pointed towards the Honey Badger’s potential exit from F1, with even Ricciardo appearing to have lost hope. However, F1 photographer Kym Illman revealed that RB’s sponsors were doing their utmost to keep him on the team.

Ricciardo’s presence reportedly played a significant role in attracting Visa and Cash App to the Faenza-based team, thanks to his popularity. Sponsors are eager for him to remain with the team for the same reason.

“Daniel’s management company, CAA (Creative Artists Agency) brought Visa Cash App to the team. As VCARB’s major sponsor, they have put considerable pressure on the team to keep Daniel; he’s good for business,” Illman wrote in his Instagram post about Ricciardo.

Fearing the loss of Ricciardo‘s commercial value if he leaves Red Bull, rumors surfaced that several sponsors were considering an early exit. It was reported that half of them, including Visa, Cash App, and Hugo Boss, had even threatened to depart. Illman also added that an official statement had not been released yet because “there is no doubt plenty of to-ing and fro-ing going at Milton Keynes.”

Liam Lawson favorite to replace Ricciardo at RB

When Liam Lawson filled in for Ricciardo at AlphaTauri (now RB) following his wrist injury in 2023, he performed exceptionally well. Since then, Lawson’s permanent entry into F1 has been viewed as only a matter of time. Now, it appears the New Zealander is set to permanently replace him.

Lawson reportedly has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Red Bull family if he doesn’t secure a seat before 2025. Not wanting to lose a talent of his caliber may have prompted the Milton Keynes-based team to give him a chance for the rest of the season.

However, with only six races remaining, 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg suggests this is a test for Lawson. Red Bull is also reportedly dissatisfied with Sergio Perez and will be evaluating Lawson’s performances to determine if he’s worthy of becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate next season.