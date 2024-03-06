mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Paints Retirement Picture With a Strong Statement About His Current Status

Aditya Srivastava
Published

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most loved figures in F1, because of his happy and positive personality, in addition to his driving exploits over the years. Currently driving for V-CARB, he hopes to find his way back to Red Bull in the coming months. However, in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Ricciardo made a clear statement about his current situation and retirement plans.

Ricciardo insisted that does not want to think about retirement until he is sure about not being able to compete at the highest level anymore. He said, “I hope the day I choose to retire is because I’ve exhausted myself from it. I’ve gone all in. I’ve put every bit of heart and soul into it. And then I’m at a point where I’m so content that it’s like, ‘I’ve done all I can.” 

In other words, Ricciardo wants to close the book only when he believes he has done everything. He feels he has a lot left to prove, because his career unraveled after he left Red Bull in 2018. First, he went to Renault, a team that had an underwhelming mechanical package. This was followed by a nightmare stint at McLaren, where Lando Norris, his teammate, completely outperformed for two straight years.

After getting the sack from McLaren in 2022, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a third-driver. It was the team that made him the loved and respected driver he is today. But since there wasn’t an empty spot at the Milton-Keynes-outfit then, Ricciardo had to settle for driving for V-CARB (their sister team). Not only does he plan on returning to Red Bull and end his career there, the 34-year-old wants to prove he can still win races.

How 2022 taught Daniel Ricciardo to prioritize racing?

With Ricciardo’s ever-increasing popularity, he delved into several ventures away from the world of F1. He started his own clothing line (Enchante), focused on his own wine collection in partnership with St. Hugo and also produced a series related to racing on Hulu.

These off-track activities, however, caused his career to falter. This is something he recognized in his interview with GQ Magazine. He admits that in the most crucial years of his life, he has to focus on racing. Otherwise, all he will be left with is regret.

Ricciardo also realized that the growing glamour and popularity of F1 has made the sport more ruthless. Drivers are under the spotlight a lot more, and poor performances pile up pressure faster than ever before.

Hence, Ricciardo believes that younger kids shouldn’t be considering the ‘big picture of becoming an F1 driver’ and focus more on racing. Maintaining discipline is a key factor, that will help him, and aspiring drivers lead a comfortable life in his difficult environment.

