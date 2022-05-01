“That was a dark day”: Six-year-old kid gives Monaco GP PTSD to Daniel Ricciardo

Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe with Trevor Noah questions Daniel Ricciardo on the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix pit incident.

Daniel Ricciardo took the pole ahead of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton in Monaco in 2016. He was looking for an easy win after leading the race until a pit stop incident changed it all.

The Australian driver pitted on Lap 32 expecting to take a comfortable lead over Lewis Hamilton. However, the team was not ready for Ricciardo to make a pitstop.

He lost the lead after an agonizingly long pit stops giving Hamilton the win. Alakhe met Ricciardo on the sets of the Daily show asking him about this haunting experience.

Recalling the Dark Day

Mdoda’s son seems to be an F1 enthusiast. He asks Ricciardo about the one thing he did not like in Monaco. Ricciardo responds by asking Alakhe whether he can assist him with the answer.

Alakhe answer brought nightmares to Ricciardo. He said: “Somebody called him in too early and the tires were not ready.”

Ricciardo had flashbacks right in front of his eyes. He replied: “Yes 2016! That was a dark day.”

Daniel Ricciardo lost the lead to Hamilton

Alakhe went on to demonstrate the pit stop incident to Ricciardo and conveyed his sadness towards him. He added: ” You were just sitting there in the cockpit waiting.”

The honey badger was astounded by the six-year-old’s knowledge. Moreover, he inquired about Alakhe’s age when the drama unfolded in Monaco only to find out that he was just 1.

Ricciardo screamed “Oh my God!” after finding out the age. Trevor Noah appreciated Alakhe’s ability and added that the young kid watches F1 all the time.

Heartbreak in Monaco, 2016 💔 👀 The fortunes of an F1 driver can change in an instant Watch every 2020 driver’s most agonising F1 moment so far – including a devastating day for @danielricciardo #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2020

Redemption after two years

Ricciardo’s reaction after the race at Monaco was searing. He said: “Those tires should have been ready. I’ve been screwed two weekends in a row and it sucks. It hurts.”

Alakhe might have just brought the nightmare back to Ricciardo’s mind. After the race, he also mentioned that it was the team’s call to go for the pits and nothing they could say will make him feel better.

As they say, patience is the key. Ricciardo went on to win the Monaco Grand Prix two years later.