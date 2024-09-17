mobile app bar

“Who the F*cking Hell Are You?” Eli Manning, Ryan Reynolds’ Team Wrexham Greets Tom Brady in Rival Fashion

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

If banter were a decisive metric in soccer, Wrexham fans would have single-handedly gotten their team to the Premier League by now. Regarded as one of the most rabid fanbases on the internet, The Red Dragons fans gave Tom Brady a reality check about his familiarity in the UK during today’s clash against his club, Birmingham.

Even though Birmingham got the better of Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on the pitch, The Red Dragons’ humourous chant directed at Brady won the internet’s heart. It all started when the former NFL quarterback entered St. Andrew’s stadium.

As Brady was being directed to his seating area by the sidelines, Wrexham fans in unison started chanting, “Who the fu**ing hell are you?” Hilariously, the Patriots legend acted oblivious to the chants and continued waving at the sold-out crowd.

Naturally, NFL fans couldn’t control their laughter at the absurdity of the whole visual. What surprised them the most was the fact that it was Birmingham’s home game.

Thus, netizens were impressed by how a small group of Wrexham fans, led by Eli Manning, were able to overpower the home crowd of Birmingham.

However, even though Wrexham won the netizens’ hearts, they lost 3-1 to Birmingham on the pitch. While this might not be enough of a balancing act for the embarrassment Brady faced by Wrexham fans, it sure is a good answer to Manning, who recently pledged his allegiance to Brady’s rival team.

And if Brady’s latest Instagram post is to go by, he also retorted back to the Red Dragons fans, thanks to a helping hand from David Beckham.

David Beckham educates TB12 on how to sing at a football match

One of the most endearing traits of a soccer match is the atmosphere created by the fans in the stadium. Being the most popular sport in the world, soccer unsurprisingly has one of the most passionate fans from all corners who take pride in singing chants and insults during the course of a bout.

While Tom got a taste of this during his entrance, things changed by the time he left the field. As per the GOAT, soccer legend David Beckham taught the former NFL star how to sing at a football match with words that cannot be repeated.

“Thanks for teaching me how to sing at a football match @davidbeckham. Can’t repeat most of what was said,” posted Brady on Instagram. The seven-time Super Bowl winner might have finally gotten back at Wrexham fans through his newfound learning.

That said, it cannot be denied how cool it is to see Brady gel so well into the soccer culture. Considering it was only a year ago when he was playing a different sport called football, which has no connection to this one, this transition is very impressive. If the GOAT continues learning about soccer, owning an MLS team wouldn’t be a far-fetched prospect.

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

