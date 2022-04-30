“The first sentence is a joke btw”– Twitter bashes media for manipulating Daniel Ricciardo comments on Carlos Sainz

Daniel Ricciardo talks about why apologizing to Carlos Sainz was important even though he didn’t like doing it deep inside his heart.

During the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz collided leaving the latter out of the race. It was the second consecutive DNF by the Spaniard that technically slashed his chance to be in the championship race.

After the race, Ricciardo was spotted visiting Ferrari’s paddock. The reports revealed that the Australian race driver visited Sainz to apologize to him for his crash.

Even though Ricciardo was not penalized for being involved in the incident and FIA passed it off as a racing incident, Ricciardo felt it was necessary to come out clean to his predecessor at McLaren.

Though, Ricciardo revealed that he hated apologizing to Sainz (he was not serious). The McLaren star then emphasized that it is important to respect the journey of every F1 driver. Thus, it propelled him to ask forgiveness from Sainz.

“I hated every second of the apology [to Carlos]!” said Ricciardo on the Daily Show. “But being in F1 for so long, I know how much we all put into it. There are only 20 drivers and you have to respect everyone’s journey. I always apologise after an incident to clean the slate.”

Twitter strikes back for manipulating comments by Daniel Ricciardo

While Ricciardo was absolutely joking while speaking about the hating part of the Sainz apology. F1 media twisted it on their headlines as if Ricciardo was genuinely not happy about saying sorry to Sainz.

Thus, many Twitter fans reacted harshly to the outlets which reported in this certain sense.

So out of context it was a joke ( the hated part in the vid) pages like this don’t deserve growth — F1comments (@F1commentslol) April 30, 2022

The first sentence is a joke btw. https://t.co/83TLQHOxUr — MERC IS COMING. (@merc4life) April 30, 2022

Ricciardo on the show also did a shoey with Noah, with a customized foot-shaped glass which Ricciardo recently released. His showy celebration is one of the most popular podium celebrations in F1.

