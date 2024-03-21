mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Responds To F1 World Turning Against Him: “I Know… The Potential If I Do Well”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo Responds To F1 World Turning Against Him: "I Know The Potential If I Do Well"

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo has not had the best of starts to his 2024 season. Just two races in, the Australian driver is facing immense criticism for not being up to the mark against Red Bull prodigy Yuki Tsunoda. Last year, Ricciardo was quite vocal about wanting to return to his former team for a “fairytale” finish to his career. However, to earn the coveted return to Red Bull, the 34-year-old needs to beat Tsunoda convincingly and lead the Visa Cash App RB team to better performances. For now, that is not happening and the F1 world is turning against him for his underperformance. The Honey Badger has reacted to this criticism, citing that he knows what he needs to do.

As quoted on Twitter (now X) by user Junaid, Ricciardo said, “I know my position within the team, and the potential if I do well. It’s always our objective to do the best we can – my objective is to drive this car as best I can. I’m not looking too far ahead.”

The Aussie highlighted that he is not too fussed about the prospect of his Red Bull return. For now, he only wishes to focus on his performance at V-CARB. He said, “Once we get caught up in those things, it takes away from the job at hand, driving the car fast.”

However, the future prospect is something Ricciardo will have at the back of his mind. Many experts cited that the #3 driver has not returned to F1 to drive for a lower midfield team like RB (formerly AlphaTauri).

Therefore, Ricciardo needs to take things into perspective and start delivering better. While he may look to keep things simple and just focus on his performance, as things stand, his on-track exploits have little to note about.

Is it too early to write off Daniel Ricciardo?

While it has only been two races in the 2024 season so far, Daniel Ricciardo has not been in the best of form against Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver outqualified him by a significant margin in Jeddah and had a much better and more competitive race. One can say that the Honey Badger faced issues with his pit stop and was not able to recover lost time.

However, his overall pace was not on Tsunoda’s level. Add to that, a spin in the concluding laps of the Grand Prix, and as a result, the eight-time race winner received a lot of flak for delivering below expectations.

View on Website

Many would not expect an experienced campaigner like him to struggle like he has. The 34-year-old would hope that the Australian GP bodes well for him, as the Perth-born driver returns to compete at his home race after missing out last year.

Ricciardo has highlighted that he hopes to kickstart his season in a better way in Melbourne. Avoiding criticism and shouts of him being “past” his prime, the Aussie wants to show that he belongs in F1.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Having written over 600 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these