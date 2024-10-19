Daniel Ricciardo Shares Enchante’s Pop-Up Success in Austin: “I’m There in Spirit”

The air in Austin crackles with excitement for the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend. Yet, amidst the cheers, there’s a palpable sense of longing for the man who became synonymous with charisma in F1 — Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian’s absence in Austin is huge. Ricciardo had adopted the ethos of the town through his attempts at flaunting cowboy hats, boots, and horse rides around the paddock. He has become an unintended mascot for the event as Texas has adopted him as its own.

Circumstances are bittersweet following the Honey Badger’s shock exit from the paddock after the Singapore GP. Liam Lawson has replaced the Australian for the remainder of the 2024 season. But fans are unhappy with the farewell that Ricciardo had received, which was filled with confusion.

However, Ricciardo’s spirit is still alive in Texas through his thriving merchandise label, Enchante. The Aussie driver’s lifestyle brand has a pop-up in the Antone’s Night Club in Austin. In a heartfelt Instagram story, the 35-year-old expressed his gratitude for the people who visited it by saying,

“Open again today. Thanks to everyone who came out yesterday. I’m there in spirit. Hope y’all are having fun.”

His words reflect a bond that transcends beyond the race track — a connection that continues to thrive even when he’s not behind the wheel.

Whether it’s through a stylish hoodie or a sleek cap, the Enchante brand is a testament to the vibrant personality that Ricciardo brought to F1. So much so that, a couple of years ago, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was seen flaunting the Enchante merch.

Due to his popularity in Austin, the Aussie driver could’ve shown up at the US GP weekend for non-racing reasons.

Ricciardo was to be honored with the “Keys to the City”

Following Ricciardo’s exit, rumors spread that he could still make an appearance at the US GP just for the fans. Renowned photographer Kym Illman revealed that the event organizers had planned to honor him with the “Keys to the City” accolade in Austin.

The chairman of the Circuit of the Americas, Bobby Epstein had also expressed hope that Ricciardo would attend the race. “If you’re coming because he’s part of the F1 community, I think he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way. He’s really, really loved in Texas, and I think he likes it here,” he said.

But as it turns out, Ricciardo hasn’t made an appearance yet.