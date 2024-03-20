mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Shows Off the Most Beautiful Helmet on the Paddock and It’s All For a Cause

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

It is the week of the home Grand Prix of Daniel Ricciardo, and the Honey Badger has double cause for it being a special one. As updated on X by NickMcCallum7, Ricciardo will be wearing a specially designed helmet for the race. Art Student Rosie Pettenton is the designer behind the helmet whose design was chosen after she won a competition.

 

The theme of the competition was ‘Australian Optimism,’ and Pettenton did her best to highlight the same. She already has a background of working with Australian Natives, which she incorporated into the design. Additionally, the design also features Australian landscapes, flora, and kangaroos. Speaking about the helmet, Ricciardo expressed his pride in being able to wear the helmet. He also appreciated Pettenton for her design.

“It’s awesome. I’m very proud to represent it. It’s very Australiana.”

The helmet was a result of a partnership between him and Optus. After Ricciardo wears the helmet in the race, they will auction the helmet off. All of the proceeds that they earn through the auction will go straight to Save the Children Australia. The NGO works with the goal of helping improve the lives of children worldwide. Donations go a long way in helping children affected by disasters, diseases, and conflicts. Hence, the F1 community welcomed the decision with open arms, hailing Ricciardo for a brilliant initiative.

F1 fans welcome the initiative from Daniel Ricciardo

Once fans came to know of the special helmet, they couldn’t help but go on X to react to it. They showcased their love for the design, which carries an initiative that could help the lives of a lot of children.

Some fans reacted to the helmet over on Ricciardo’s Instagram post about the helmet. One of them asked if the design would be available as a mini helmet. Meanwhile, another said that it was their favorite helmet design in F1 history. Many of them hoped for the helmet to be the luck that Daniel Ricciardo needs to turn the tide in his favor.

Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t had much luck so far this season. With 0 points from the first two races, the 34-year-old is currently P16 in the drivers’ rankings. He will be hoping to kickstart his 2024 campaign in his home race, and a special helmet might act as his Goodluck charm.

