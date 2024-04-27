Christian Horner Shuts the Door on Liam Lawson’s F1 Career as He Sets the Team’s Priorities Straight

Liam Lawson’s incredible performances as Daniel Ricciardo’s substitute in 2023 caught the attention of several teams on the paddock. Heading into 2025, Lawson was expected to be one of the prime candidates for a seat in the sport, presumably through V-CARB (Red Bull’s sister team). Christian Horner, however, does not have good news for the New Zealand driver.

Lawson has been a part of Red Bull’s academy since 2019 and is patiently waiting on the sidelines for an opportunity in F1. That wait can now be longer than expected. Per Formule1, Horner said,

“Of course, Liam Lawson is waiting in the background – he is eager to get back into Formula 1. But nothing is certain yet about when or if he will get a seat. Our priority is with the drivers who are in the car now.”

Lawson filled in for Ricciardo for five races in 2023 and managed to create a lasting impression. Red Bull didn’t hand him a seat for 2024 based on those performances but a place on the grid for 2025 seemed all but certain before Horner’s latest revelation.

The 50-year-old wants to focus on drivers who are currently a part of the Red Bull set-up. At V-CARB, the duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue to fight for their futures, whereas at Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are currently dominating the sport.

Letting go of the aforementioned drivers in favor of Lawson is something that Horner isn’t thinking about. However, considering how bad Ricciardo’s start to the season has been, the team could look for an alternative line-up for 2025. That is where Lawson comes into the conversation.

Daniel Ricciardo’s fight for Red Bull future

Daniel Ricciardo approached the 2024 season hoping to impress Horner enough to land a Red Bull seat for 2025. Unfortunately for him, a woefully slow start sees him fighting not for a place at Red Bull, but for his future in F1.

After three underwhelming showings in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, Ricciardo saw a slight improvement in his performances in Japan and China. Once again, luck wasn’t on his side and the Perth-born driver failed to finish both races.

For now, Ricciardo has the support of the V-CARB and Red Bull bosses, evident by the team’s decision to change his chassis in China. However, Red Bull wouldn’t want to deal with poor results for too long. In that case, Liam Lawson could get called up to V-CARB, once again replacing Ricciardo- this time in a permanent role.

Ricciardo admitted that the chassis change put him at more ease in terms of driving the car. The 34-year-old expects better results in the coming races. Horner too, reminded Ricciardo that to continue with the team in 2025, he has to display a huge turnaround in form.