Daniel Ricciardo Turned “S**t Talk” Into Motivation, But it Still Bothers Him

Daniel Ricciardo has often faced immense criticism for his underperformance in recent times. Red Bull signed the Australian last season with their sister team VCARB, with the hope that he would be able to deliver and be a potential replacement option for Sergio Perez, who has found life difficult on the main team.

However, with Ricciardo struggling himself, his performances invited criticisms from the likes of Jacques Villeneuve, who questioned why the 35-year-old is still in F1. Despite facing such a difficult time recently, Ricciardo has revealed how he turned such criticism into motivation.

“In Montreal, Jacques was talking some stuff and there were a few things where I had a chip on my shoulder. I was like, ‘Alright, if you guys want to test me, let’s go’. I think I responded well to some of that”, said Ricciardo according to Mirror as he slammed the 1997 champion for his unfair criticisms.

Daniel Ricciardo agora tem escrito “Not without a fight” atrás de seu capacete#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/VD0kKwOasK — Formula Girly Brasil (@formulagirlybr) June 21, 2024

Explaining how he turned the criticism into motivation, Ricciardo added, “I could comment on other drivers and be like, ‘Yeah, he’s gone through a rough patch’, but I would never talk s**t about someone because I can relate and I know what they’ve gone through.”

Ricciardo suggested how the team made him aware of Villeneuve’s comments. The Aussie added how he didn’t expect Villeneuve to make such comments, especially because the Canadian is an F1 World champion who knows how the sport works.

Regardless, Ricciardo responded well by securing P8 at the Canadian GP, the same race where Villeneuve made these comments. As the comments continued to bother him, the Honey Badger revealed his thoughts, “Don’t get agitated, get motivated”.

Although Ricciardo only has 12 points compared to VCARB teammate Yuki Tsunoda’s 22 points this season, the Aussie has picked up the pace since the Canadian GP and is finishing in and around the Japanese driver. For the same reason, many continue to consider Ricciardo as a potential candidate to replace Perez.

How did Ricciardo respond to Villeneuve after the Canadian GP

Although Ricciardo silenced Villeneuve with his result at the Canadian GP, it wasn’t enough for him as he went on to slam the former world champion after the race. The Honey Badger didn’t hold back, suggesting that Villeneuve doesn’t think straight.

“Heard he’s been talking s**t. But he always does. I think he’s hit his head too many times. I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something. I won’t give him the time of day. But…all those people can s**t it. I want to say more but it’s alright. We’ll leave them behind“, said Ricciardo according to The Race.

Ricciardo has now written “Not without a fight” on the back of his helmet. The Aussie suggested that even if he ended up without an F1 seat, he would not go down without a fight and would keep trying.