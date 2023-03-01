Daniel Ricciardo Warned by Alex Albon About Being Max Verstappen’s Understudy

Being a reserve driver in F1 can be an exciting opportunity for a young up-and-coming driver. They get to learn a lot about how F1 teams work, test the car out on track when given an opportunity, and also work on improving it on the simulator. However, if you are as experienced as Daniel Ricciardo, this role may be frustrating.

In a column for The Players’ Tribune, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon reflected on his two years spent at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Albon joined them in 2019 but was sacked after the 2020 season when he was replaced by Sergio Perez. Despite losing out on his seat, he stayed at Red Bull as a reserve and development driver and shared his experience in the column.

🗣 “I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022. When you take a year out of F1 it’s never certain you will make a return so I’m extremely thankful to Red Bull and Williams for believing in me” – @alex_albon pic.twitter.com/lqxqyoTCdI — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 8, 2021

Albon talked about how seeing Perez and Max Verstappen score all the points while he was in the pit wall, ‘killed’ him. He added that he was genuinely happy for the two main drivers, but missing out on being the star of the show is something that really bothered him. This could be a spoiler as to how Ricciardo will feel in this upcoming campaign as the team’s third driver.

What will Daniel Ricciardo do as reserve driver?

The role of a reserve driver is very crucial, and even though Ricciardo is under the label of being a ‘third driver’, it is safe to assume that he will play a role in the team’s development at their factory. What Albon went through in 2021 could well be what Ricciardo goes through this year.

However, Albon insists that there were moments when he was proud of himself, and counted himself a part of the success that helped Verstappen lift the 2021 world championships. He recalls how he and Verstappen sat in a dark room at their base, talking to the engineers about areas where they can improve the car.

Over the course of the winter break that year, Albon put in long shifts on the simulator, to make sure that Verstappen’s pace was optimal and he could go on to challenge for the world championship. Albon stated that he was ‘really happy’ about the car performing well.

Nevertheless, the sinking feeling of not being out on track could not be replaced by this work.

What is Ricciardo’s future looking like?

When Ricciardo left Red Bull in 2019, many were surprised even though his reasoning was logical. The team was more focused on helping Verstappen grow into a world class talent, so Ricciardo wanted to go somewhere where he could lead a group to glory.

Looking forward to returning home 😊 https://t.co/cT3yFUXBhz — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 23, 2022

He went to Renault first, and after spending two underwhelming years at Enstone, he had to endure a disastrous two year spell with McLaren. His contract with the Woking-based squad was terminated early and he decided to return home to Red Bull.

When Ricciardo will return to F1 as a driver is a question no one knows the answer to, but with Sergio Perez’s contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season, the Aussie will surely have one eye on the seat.