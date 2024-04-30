Alex Albon Tipped to Be Audi’s Next Target if Negotiations With Carlos Sainz Don’t Work

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been strongly linked with a move to Sauber for 2025. However, Sainz is keen on evaluating all his options before saying yes to the Hinwil-based outfit which will be rebranded to Audi in 2026 after the German company’s takeover. Not wanting to waste time, Audi has identified Alex Albon as another target in case Sainz’s move doesn’t work out.

On The Race’s F1 podcast, Edd Straw explained how Williams might be putting pressure on Albon to commit his long-term future to the team. If Albon doesn’t guarantee his place beyond 2025, the Grove-based team could start looking elsewhere.

This makes Albon a possible option for Audi and Straw revealed that the Swiss outfit’s team principal Andreas Seidl rates the 28-year-old highly. Audi is preparing an ambitious project ahead of their official entry in F1 and big-name signings are a must to strengthen their squad. Alex Albon fits that bill perfectly.

Since returning to the F1 grid in 2022 for Williams, Albon has been one of the most exciting rivers on the grid. In 2023, he single-handedly led the iconic British team to a 7th place finish in the Constructors’ Championship, raising his stocks.

Albon’s on-track performances and his value in the current driver market make him an ideal choice for Audi. However, his contract with Williams could be their single biggest impediment in signing the former Red Bull driver.

Williams will make it hard for Audi to sign Alex Albon

Earlier this year, Williams team principal James Vowles revealed that Albon is tied down with the team until 2025. Vowles, quoted by Reuters, said,

“Alex is signed in Williams until the end of 2025, that’s signed.”

Furthermore, Edd Straw revealed that Williams has the option of deciding Albon’s future until that time. This means that even if the Thai-British driver wants to leave for Audi in 2025, Vowles and Co. can refuse to let him.

All the signs suggest that Vowles will not let Albon leave without putting up a fight. The latter has been crucial in the team’s revival and is a vital part of the setup, particularly because Logan Sargeant has failed to live up to expectations. As such, Vowles would want Albon to be the leader of the team and stay until he sorts out Williams’ future lineup.

Audi enters F1 as a works team from 2026 onwards. They will do so through a 100% acquisition of Sauber and have already signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas to begin their project. However, with the driver market still volatile, Audi could choose to retain either Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu for 2025 before going all out for a big name the following season.