Watch: Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon Flexing Their Athletic Strength By Planking During Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most lovable drivers in Formula 1, and he finds himself in the news this year despite only managing to secure a third driver seat at Red Bull is a testament to this.

After McLaren, the Australian has again joined forces with Red Bull Racing this year. He mutually agreed to terminate his contract last year because of his below-par performances with the team.

Before joining McLaren, Ricciardo also spent two years with Renault. And now an interesting throwback from the 33-year-old’s days with the French outfit alongside his then-teammate Esteban Ocon has recently gone viral.

Video of Daniel Ricciardo & Ocon’s pre-press conference workout goes viral

The video below shows Daniel Ricciardo and his former Renault teammate Esteban Ocon performing an intense pre-press conference plank workout.

Ricciardo and Ocon were teammates at Renault for the 2020 season, a year in which the Australian outscored his French teammate by a huge margin.

The 33-year-old not only beat Ocon 15-2 in the qualifying duel but also scored significantly more points than the Frenchman during the course of the season. Ricciardo ended 2020 with 119 points in comparison to the 26-year-old’s 62.

Daniel Ricciardo explains learning he received from Esteban Ocon

Despite only being teammates at Renault for one season, Daniel Ricciardo said in an interview in early 2021 that Esteban Ocon helped him gain some valuable insight into the younger generation.

The Australian labelled the Frenchman as ‘young’, ‘hungry’ and ‘a quick learner.’ Ricciardo believes that Ocon helped him understand how the ‘young generation is wired’ and how drivers like the Frenchman keep the more experienced drivers continually ‘on their toes.’

While Ocon remains with the Renault family (now Alpine), Ricciardo hopes to use this year to rediscover his form and secure a race seat for next season.

The F1 2023 season will begin on March 3, with the first race set to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Meanwhile, the pre-season testing will occur at the same venue from February 23 to 25.

