Charles Leclerc Discloses How He Will Navigate “Very Special Relationship” With Carlos Sainz

The bromance between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will come to an end after the 2024 F1 season. The Ferrari duo became a fan-favorite driver pairing via their interactions in several fun activities known as the ‘C2 challenge’ and many other interviews. All this will end after this season. Regardless, Leclerc plans on keeping the “love” alive.

Coming into Ferrari’s home race, the Monegasque was questioned if he would miss Sainz and whether he wanted to make a public declaration. “Of love”, added the Spaniard as he jumped in before Leclerc could answer.

Q: i read a nice interview of yours charles, you talked about your relationship with carlos and how you’ll miss him. do you want to make a public declaration? CS: “of love ” : “ehhh! i always said we have a very special relationship, apart from being teammates, we share a… pic.twitter.com/RDGwdriQ1b — leclerc data (@leclercdata) August 28, 2024

Speaking with the press at the Italian GP, Leclerc said, “I always said we have a very special relationship, apart from being teammates, we share a lot of interests. We have a very good relationship.”

“Even if we will be in different colors, we will be in the same paddock and see each other often.”, the Monegasque added.

During their time together at Ferrari, Sainz and Leclerc have had some intense moments on track. Yet, the duo were able to quickly resolve their issues by talking it out and avoided affecting their relationship off the track.

Ideally, Sainz hasn’t done anything wrong to lose his seat at the Maranello outfit. If it wasn’t for the lure of having a seven-time champion like Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari would have easily retained the Spaniard besides Leclerc. The duo are close enough that Sainz even asked for Leclerc’s opinion regarding his 2025 F1 future.

Leclerc claims he did not influence Sainz’s Williams decision

Sainz announced moving to Williams for the 2025 season at the start of the summer break. Speaking on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast recently, Leclerc said, “He was sometimes asking me, ‘What would you do?'”

The #16 driver added, “I’m pretty sure I haven’t influenced his choices at all”. It is anybody’s guess what the Monegasque would have suggested Sainz given the latter had a tough choice to make with top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes closing the door on him.

Leclerc would have wanted to see the #55 driver land a top-team seat. But Sainz had to choose the most promising option for the time being out of Williams, Audi, and Alpine. With instability at Audi and Alpine, it was understandable why the Spaniard would have chosen the Grove-based team.