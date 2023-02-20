Replacement Named for Daniel Ricciardo as Drive to Survive Favorite Takes Final Bow in Season 5

F1 has a lot to thank for the “Drive to Survive” effect in the last few years. The growing interest in a sport once unknown to many, especially Americans, can easily be credited to the docu-series, and the charming athletes featured in it. While Lewis Hamilton had already established his name across the globe, the behind-the-scenes access provided by the DTS crew made fans fall in love with one character in particular- Daniel Ricciardo.

Cleverly placing the captivating Aussie in the front and centre of the first season, Ricciardo and his dramatic storyline did wonders to reel in fans from across the globe. However, as the fallen hero’s F1 plot ends in 2023, it leaves a question mark on the show’s popularity.

Are the dramatis personae of the paddock truly entertaining enough to match the mighty chaotic energy Ricciardo brought to the table? Or will we see crass humour, big laughs, and raw emotion in someone new, say Logan Sargeant? Regardless of the answer, the fifth season of the show remains to be Ricciardo’s last in the limelight, unless the Red Bull reserve role throws him toward it.

Drive to Survive producer rues Daniel Ricciardo absence

Paul Martin, the brains behind the DTS revolution, opens up on the possibility of Season 5 being the Honey Badger’s final bow in the show. In an interview with the New York Post, the producer openly credits Ricciardo for the show’s success: “Without Daniel, I think there probably wouldn’t have been a Drive to Survive… I felt very emotional with him leaving.”

Although heartbroken, Martin refuses to give up on his “soap opera” hero. In a telling statement, the DR fan makes a promise, “characters get killed off, they come back, new characters come on.”

Additionally, he amuses himself with the idea that Ricciardo will find his way back to what is his- the spotlight of being a Formula 1 driver. And while it may be difficult to find another Danny Ric, the producer has a few names in mind.

Daniel Ricciardo’s best bud named understudy to American fame

As the saying goes, the show must go on. While Ricciardo’s humongous fanbase will miss their star on the show, Paul Martin has his eye on someone new. While there are only a few as entertaining as the jester of the paddock, Martin believes Pierre Gasly can fill in Ricciardo’s boots.

The Box to Box producer reveals an emotional connection to the Frenchman and awaits his new role in Alpine colours for the 2023 season. Gasly does seem to be the next best thing after Ricciardo. Funny? Check. Good looks? Check. A Red Bull rejects a fallen hero, a new adventure, drive and ambition- tick marks all around.

So while a new chapter awaits Gasly at Alpine, could this be the dawn of a new era for the French driver? With just over 10 days to go till the lights go out, it’s a matter of time before we find out.

