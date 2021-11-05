“It is definitely a big step forward”- Charles Leclerc no longer feels powerless in Ferrari

Charles Leclerc no longer feels powerless in the fight against Ferrari as the Maranello based team made massive engine gains in 2021.

Ferrari had a horrific performative year in 2020. The Maranello based team finished P6 in the final constructors’ standings. Charles Leclerc, who is among the most talented drivers on the grid, felt helpless against his rivals.

In 2021, the team has made some key engine gains, and according to Leclerc, he doesn’t feel powerless anymore. In 2021, they set P3 finish in the stands, and they are very close to it.

“Last year was not only the engine problem but also the whole package,” said Leclerc when asked by The Race how different the power unit performance has been this year. We had a very draggy car, which was even worse for the straights.”

“So all in all, it was just extremely difficult, and I felt powerless in some races because we just couldn’t do anything as drivers to try and pick up positions.

“So it is definitely a big step forward in terms of fighting in the race from last year to this year. It’s been a big change.”

Charles Leclerc gaining hundredths in every corner

When asked Leclerc about the gains made with every hybrid upgrade. The Monegasque revealed that his team is gaining approximately hundredths of a second on corners per every upgrade.

“It is very difficult, because it’s very slight changes,” said Leclerc when asked by The Race how significant the recent hybrid upgrade felt. “Every time we put on a new package, we are speaking about hundredths every corner.”

“So it is very, very difficult to quantify that in the feeling. But yes, you can feel it a little bit, especially while battling in the race where you need to use your energy and then see how much it recovers, etc.”

“So you feel it a little bit in certain situations. But it’s not like it’s completely obvious as soon as I got into the car and did the first lap.”

