Daniel Ricciardo’s Romantic Double Date With the Horners Grabs Eyes as Conspiracies Go Wild

Daniel Ricciardo had an unexpected return to the grid in 2023. After having been shown the exit door at McLaren, he subsequently joined AlphaTauri as a reserve driver to begin the 2023 campaign. However, following the underwhelming performances of Nyck de Vries, the team replaced the Dutchman with Ricciardo in midseason. And just a few months after he returned to the grid, Ricciardo was seen vacationing with the Horner family. As a result of the same, conspiracies have gone wild.

The 34-year-old has been the talk of the town ever since he replaced De Vries at AlphaTauri. He was so impressive on his return that there were also talks about him replacing the struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

However, after Christian Horner’s supportive words for Perez, the speculations surrounding the Mexican’s future reduced. All this while, Ricciardo kept on showing his on-track brilliance. Amidst all the interest that Ricciardo is currently receiving, his recent images of hanging out with the Horners have resulted in increasing speculations about his F1 future.

Fans react as Daniel Ricciardo was spotted with the Horner family

Fans such as Sam believe that Christian Horner, Geri Horner and Daniel Ricciardo have a connection that is bigger than F1.

Meanwhile, others such as Inma believe that Ricciardo is back within the core Red Bull family.

And then there are others such as Mia who believe that Ricciardo is getting the second Red Bull seat.