New Contract Clause Could See Daniel Ricciardo Triple His Salary With Red Bull Seat Replacing Sergio Perez

Daniel Ricciardo had a sensational return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri a few months ago after partying ways with McLaren at the end of last year. The Honey Badger showcased his prowess notably at the Mexican Grand Prix, securing a remarkable P7 finish. Since Ricciardo’s rise coincides with Sergio Perez’s performance dip, a report reveals that the Australian could find himself alongside Max Verstappen in the main Red Bull team sometime next season.

Advertisement

This potential move could fulfill Ricciardo’s aspirations to be a part of a top team such as Red Bull. Nevertheless, the anticipated shift might also bring a new contract clause for Ricciardo that might triple his salary in the coming year.

Advertisement

According to Joe Saward, Daniel Ricciardo’s contract includes a provision allowing a potential move to Red Bull Racing. However, for this scenario to materialize, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez needs to face challenges in the upcoming season’s early races.

Elaborating on this, the British journalist conveys in his JoeblogsF1, “Informed sources suggest that there is a provision in Ricciardo’s contract for him to switch into Red Bull Racing after the early races next year if Sergio Perez does not up his game.” Saward then adds that if Red Bull does decide to sack Perez, then Liam Lawson will replace Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

How is Daniel Ricciardo handling rumors about replacing Sergio Perez?

As the 2023 Formula 1 season witnessed Sergio Perez facing challenges, rumors swirl about Daniel Ricciardo potentially taking over the Red Bull seat. However, despite the speculation, the Milton Keynes team has continuously expressed support for Perez, intending for him to complete the final year of his contract in 2024.

Despite these circumstances, Ricciardo maintains his composure and shares his pleasure about being involved in these recent rumors. This is after he was left without a seat at this time last year due to an early exit from McLaren. According to Planet F1, the Honey Badger said, “I definitely don’t see it as pressure.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, while elaborating Ricciardo acknowledged that the rumors’ tone had changed over time due to his recent performances. In light of this, Ricciardo said, “I think that just makes me smile. It gives me a lot of encouragement that just through the highs and the lows, the ups and downs if you stay on the straight and narrow, crazy things can happen.”

The 34-year-old then concluded his remarks by adding that about a year ago, he could not even envision that he would be a part of such conversations. It is this reason why he believes that F1 is an unpredictable sport and that the best an individual like him can do is to focus on themselves and do the best they can.