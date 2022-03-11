“Darling, I’m not riding Bottas”– Geri Horner calls their family horse a “Bottas character”

Geri Horner calls their family horse someone with the Bottas character as the couple compares horses with F1 race drivers.

Christian Horner’s home in Oxfordshire has given regular appearances in Netflix’s Drive To Survive. In the new season’s first episode, the Red Bull team principal had a scene with his wife Geri Horner riding horses.

In that particular episode, the two are seen discussing how horses are like the F1 race drivers. “Horses do wanna be told what to do. They want you to be in charge,” said Geri.

“They can feel it. If they’re. Like racing drivers. If you’re nervous, they are nervous,” responded Horner. “If you’re in control, they are in control.”

Further indulging in the discussion, Geri says: “I think Archie is kind of a Bottas character, if I would say.” Archie is the name of the horse Horner was riding at that time, so he immediately said: “Darling I’m not riding Bottas!”

This statement by Horner made his wife laugh out hard. Though, the context behind the comparison by Geri wasn’t clear. Was it a subtle dig at Bottas’ deputy role in Mercedes? Only she knows.

The scene then followed to the Red Bull team principal talking about how hard it is to manage an F1 team. However, he calls himself fortunate to be able to do that job.

Christian Horner’s wife Geri was comparing their horse to Valtteri Bottas. #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/OiuWGi79tq — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) March 11, 2022

Valtteri Bottas starts his new career with Alfa Romeo

After serving Mercedes for over five years, Bottas moved on from the Brackley based team and made Alfa Romeo his new home. On Thursday, the Finnish race driver appeared for the Swiss team for the first day of the Bahrain testing.

With Bottas at their behest, Alfa Romeo aims to climb in the pecking order of the championship. Team boss Frederic Vasseur claimed that they would manage to match the budget cap, which is positive, as it brings them to a level playing field with other teams.

But where they still stand behind in the engineering aspect of the sport. However, they have got a reliable driver in Bottas, who can change their fortune if given the right machinery.

Bottas after his first day in Bahrain also mentioned that the struggles his team faced in Barcelona are behind them. The two drivers together bag in more than 100 laps on the first day.

