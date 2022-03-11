F1

“Darling, I’m not riding Bottas”– Geri Horner calls their family horse a “Bottas character”

"Darling, I'm not riding Bottas"– Geri Horner calls their family horse a "Bottas character"
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Wrong perception that we're scared of Australia": Babar Azam defends Pakistan's approach and Rawalpindi's pitch ahead of the 2nd test in Karachi
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Darling, I'm not riding Bottas"– Geri Horner calls their family horse a "Bottas character"
“Darling, I’m not riding Bottas”– Geri Horner calls their family horse a “Bottas character”

Geri Horner calls their family horse someone with the Bottas character as the couple compares…