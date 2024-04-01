David Coulthard Delves Deep Into the Psyche of Fernando Alonso Amid a Tough Start to 2024 – “He’s Really Questioning Himself.”

In 2023, Fernando Alonso revived his F1 career and was competing at the front of the grid, securing 8 podium finishes before the season ended. Despite a mid-season slump, he managed to score 206 points and secured P5 for Aston Martin in the championship. Given the same, hopes were high from Alonso and his team to build on last year’s performance. Unfortunately for them, performances in 2024 have been far from optimal, leading to David Coulthard questioning Alonso’s mental state.

Alonso is one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, and the two-time champion has always been confident of his abilities. The latter is something Coulthard doubts currently, given the situation. As quoted by Formula Passion, he said:

“It’s the first time I’ve heard him question his driving skills . However, Fernando is very strategic. I don’t think he’s sending a message to the paddock, but at the moment he’s really questioning himself.”

Alonso finished P9, P5, and P8, respectively in the first three races of 2024. Currently in P8 with 16 points in the drivers’ championship, Alonso will fondly reminisce about 2023, when he finished P3 in all three opening rounds. A lot of it has to do with Aston Martin’s performance, but a driver of his caliber not being able to match his previous season, has led to doubts creeping into the 42-year-old’s head.

Alonso has often stated that he uses the first few races of a season to gauge his team’s competitiveness. Given his current struggles, it is highly likely that Aston Martin hasn’t made much progress compared to last year which is why Alonso could re-evaluate his future at the team.

Could Fernando Alonso be on the move again?

Currently a crucial part of the Aston Martin setup, Alonso is in no hurry to look for alternatives. However, given he does not have a contract for 2025, the Spaniard needs to start thinking about the future soon.

The Oviedo-born driver has been a part of rumors linking him to both Red Bull and Mercedes. When asked about a potential opening at Red Bull, the 42-year-old prioritized their seat over other teams. He claimed that it would be better to be on Red Bull’s list than on others. However, chances are that he may receive an offer from Mercedes instead.

Following the news of Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes, Alonso became a top candidate to fill the vacancy. Standing as the most experienced driver on the grid, it makes complete sense for the Silver Arrows to want to bring him on board. Alonso’s manager Flavio Briatore was also spotted talking to Toto Wolff earlier this season, intensifying rumors of a potential partnership. Safe to say that Alonso’s future will be one of the key things to keep an eye out for in the 2024 silly season.