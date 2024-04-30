Tyrrell Hatton’s Family: A Look Into His Personal Life And Loved Ones

Tyrrell Hatton has been relishing his golfing career, marked by numerous victories and tremendous support from his fans, since turning professional in 2011. The English professional golfer even finds his greatest support in his wife, Emily Braisher, who stands as his staunchest ally throughout his journey.

Emily was born and raised in Buckinghamshire. She completed her studies in Fashion Communication and Promotion from Nottingham Trent University in 2020. She is a travel blogger by profession, and her website is aptly called ‘Wife on Tour.’ Through her blog, Emily shares the experiences she gathers while traveling with Hatton to various parts of the world for his golf tournaments.

Emily started the blog while the duo were dating each other and has even detailed their experiences from the 2017 Masters and the 2017 US Open tournaments. Like any other blogger, she faced challenges in continuing her blog during that time.

However, the Nottingham Trent University graduate is now quite active on her website and her Instagram handle. She has even shared why she named her website “Wife on Tour” through her site’s home page.

It says (via The Sun):

“I suppose I’ve started this blog as more of an outlet for my thoughts and daily life happenings. I know what my family and friends are probably thinking… yes, I’ve called the blog wife on tour, but ‘girlfriend on tour’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it… literally.”

It’s worth mentioning that currently there is not much information available on how the pair met each other. However, they were first spotted together in 2015. Later, they got engaged in 2019 before finally tying the knot in 2021. The couple currently don’t share any children.

A Closer Look Into Tyrrell Hatton’s Wedding Day And the Events That Unfolded

Tyrrell Hatton and his wife, Emily, chose to exchange vows on the Thursday of Colonial week. Originally, the couple planned to travel to Asheville, North Carolina for their intimate wedding ceremony. However, things took an unfortunate turn when the driver arrived half an hour late to pick them up. Due to their delayed arrival at the venue, the ceremony also concluded later than planned.

Furthermore, Mother Nature played a role in the day’s events as rain began to fall, prompting the pair to drive two miles down the road, only later to create memories they’ll cherish forever.

Describing the entire incident, the 32-year-old golfer said (via NBC Sports):

“Our driver turned up an hour late, so that meant we arrived half an hour late for our ceremony, and then because we wanted it in the Blue Ridge Parkway, and we wanted to hike up and have some nice pictures. Unfortunately, after finishing the ceremony, it absolutely pissed down with rain, and we then had to drive like two miles down the road, pulled over in a lay by, and we had our wedding pictures on the side of the road.”

Although the wedding day didn’t go as planned, it was still a special occasion for both of them. Moreover, Hatton and his wife are continuing to grow stronger with each passing year and have provided unwavering support for one another. With the golfer now playing for the Saudi-backed league, Emily’s support means so much more amid the harsh backlash that Hatton has been receiving for the switch.